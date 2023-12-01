Women at high risk for disease: Health insurance companies pay for preventive breast and ovary removal

– Health insurance companies pay for preventive breast and ovary removal Starting next year, mandatory health insurance will cover preventive breast and ovary removal for women with certain high-risk genes.

Preventive measures are now being supported for women with high-risk genes: A view of the operating room in the new outpatient center of the Zurich City Hospital on Europaal Street. Photography: Michael Buholzer (Keystone)

Starting next year, mandatory health insurance will cover preventive breast and ovary removal for women with certain high-risk genes. The service catalog will be expanded accordingly.

This helps prevent breast and ovarian cancer in people who have an increased risk of developing these diseases, the Federal Ministry of the Interior (EDI) announced on Friday. Surgical removal of the breasts and/or ovaries and fallopian tubes is a measure to prevent cancer.

At the same time, “genetic counseling is now a clear prerequisite for remuneration,” the institute continued in its statement.

Previously, both interventions were only reimbursed if specific genetic mutations were present. However, in recent years, a need has been reported for expansion to include additional high-risk genes, according to EDI. Therefore, from January 1, 2024, the indications will be expanded and the corresponding genes will be included in a reference document.

Prevention of HIV infection

In addition, from 1 July 2024, HIV prevention services (HIV-PrEP) for people with significantly increased risk will also be covered by compulsory health insurance as part of the “SwissPrEPared” study. However, this acquisition is limited until the end of 2026.

According to the EDI, HIV prophylaxis effectively prevents the risk of contracting HIV through unprotected sexual intercourse. It includes medical advice, necessary laboratory tests, and medications.

This is a measure of the new national program “Stop HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and Sexually Transmitted Diseases,” the institute added. It also aims to help answer open questions about the effects of HIV prophylaxis on the number of infections.

Further modifications are being made to the service catalog in the field of cardiology, for example. Starting April 1, 2024, the costs of care will be covered through telemedicine programs for patients with advanced chronic heart failure (heart failure).

