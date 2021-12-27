WikiLeaks founder moves to Supreme Court: Assange’s appeal against possible extradition to the United States – Politics

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, imprisoned in Great Britain, is taking a case to the UK Supreme Court in a dispute over his extradition. Australia’s lawyers have appealed a British appeals court’s decision on the possibility of extradition, fiancée Stella Morris announced on Twitter on Thursday. She assessed that a decision could be taken in the third week of January at the earliest.

Assange is being held in London. The United States is calling for the extradition of those wanted for espionage and for publishing classified documents on the WikiLeaks platform about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. According to his fiancée, he had a minor stroke in late October.

In the United States, the Australian faces up to 175 years in prison. On December 10, a British Court of Appeal lifted a ban previously imposed in the first instance on the 50-year-old’s extradition to the United States. The case has been returned to London County Court, but with an order to be referred to Home Secretary Priti Patel for a final decision within 28 days. Assange’s lawyers have now taken to the Supreme Court against this appeals court’s decision.

The case has been causing a stir internationally for years. Assange’s supporters have repeatedly criticized the allegations and actions as politically motivated. Many see the whistleblower as a champion for press freedom. (dpa)