An open letter of European solidarity with Cuba to the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union

Brussels. With the aim of France assuming the next presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1, 2022, the European solidarity organizations strongly condemned the US embargo against Cuba in a joint letter, calling for its end and calling on the EU institutions to take action against this violation. International law. Twenty-three organizations from 17 European countries and regions have written to the French Presidency of the European Union, to EU President Ursula von der Leyen, to EU High Representative Josep Borrell, and other high-level decision-makers from the 60-year institutions complaining of legal violations.

The US embargo was practically unanimously condemned for 29 years by the UN General Assembly, that is, the annual meeting of all UN member states, and it was called for an end to it. On June 23, 2021, 184 countries voted to end the US blockade, with just 2.

However, US governments will unanimously ignore this global demand and tighten the blockade even more. President Donald Trump alone has imposed 243 more sanctions against Cuba – even in times of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump’s successor in the presidential office, Joe Biden, has also imposed new sanctions, despite his proclamation of rapprochement during his election campaign.

The US blockade policy violates the human rights of 11 million Cubans: at home in a flagrant manner, as well as the basic liberties of many Europeans through so-called “external effects”. The letter stated: “In this part of the American embargo, the United States imposes arbitrary and heavy fines on companies, banks, organizations and citizens who have any contact with Cuban institutions and individuals. Thus, companies and banks in the European Union are afraid to cooperate with Cuba or invest there. “And this has a very negative impact on the economic development of Cuba, and people are even dying because, for example, some medical devices and materials cannot be purchased.

The joint letter reads verbatim: “In this context, the European Commission should ask the WTO to indict the US government for its violations of international trade laws. With this action, the EU will leave many countries, companies and other organizations in its own state. The legal position is completely legal. Support the desire to engage with Cuba. We also believe that it is extremely important for the European Union to strengthen the rule of law in international relations.”