WHO says donate syringes instead of vaccinating children Canberra Times

The World Health Organization has urged rich countries to reconsider vaccination plans for children and instead donate doses of COVID-19 to the COVAX program in poor countries. The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the second year of the pandemic would be more deadly than the first year, with great concern for India. “I understand why some countries want to have their children and adolescents vaccinated, but now I urge them to reconsider vaccines and donate to COVAX instead,” he said at a virtual meeting in Geneva. This situation does not appear to be very common in rich countries. Federal Minister of Family Franziska Jeff said Friday that she supports prioritizing the vaccination of children and adolescents once vaccination is approved for these age groups. In the United States, the vaccine produced by manufacturers BioNTech and Pfizer has already been approved for children from 12 years of age. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned of the rapid spread of the Coronavirus across the vast Indian countryside on Friday when the official number of infections in the country exceeded 24 million and more than 4,000 people died for the third day in a row. More than 160.71 million people have been reported with the Coronavirus worldwide, and 3,477,379 people have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were detected in China in December 2019.

