Can you recognize dementia and Alzheimer’s disease by eye? early detection study

mental illness recognize: Alzheimer’s disease be with 1.2 million people affected In Germany The most common form of dementia

recognize: be with In Germany Alzheimer’s disease- early detection : for us eyes can provide information

: for us can provide information study Brings amazing vision

Learn about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia – as soon as possible: A new method should aid in the early detection of both clinical pictures. Our eyes and the movement of our pupils play a major role in this. Accordingly, the brain of sufferers changes long before the appearance of the first symptoms – this change is also reflected in the movements of the pupil.

Recognizing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia: A look in your eyes can reveal a lot

according to New study From the University of San Diego in California, he should be able to recognize an increased genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease long before symptoms appear through eye movements.

Research into the causes of Alzheimer’s disease has so far been limited to two contributing factors: clumping of the protein – tau – and the accumulation of plaques of the protein – amyloid beta – in the brain. Researchers report that both factors are linked to the killing of neurons in the brain, which leads to progressive cognitive impairment.

In a new study, which was published in the magazineAttention has now been paid not only to causative agents, but to a new method that is supposed to aid early detection: pupil movement in conjunction with cognitive tests.

Detecting dementia at an early stage: pupillary reflexes should indicate Alzheimer’s disease

Human pupil reflexes are controlled by the blue locus. This is a group of neurons in the brainstem. This part of the brain is responsible for excitation and regulation of cognitive functions.