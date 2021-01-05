Whitney Port announced that she had had a miscarriage … less than two years after losing another pregnancy

Whitney Port announced that she had had a miscarriage, in a statement posted on her Instagram page on Monday January 4th.

The 35-year-old reality star, who had a miscarriage last year, revealed a second miscarriage along with a boom of palm trees blowing in the wind.

The former Hills star said, “Unfortunately, I lost the pregnancy,” writing “Last Time”. She didn’t feel ready for another baby but this time she was “really attached”.

Whitney began her statement by saying, “Hey everyone. It’s not easy. We decided to start a video blog for our YouTube channel two months ago to share two stories: a new home makeover and a new pregnancy trip. Unfortunately, I lost the pregnancy.

I wasn’t sure about Timmy and I if we still wanted to get this posted. I wasn’t sure I wanted to relieve the pain. However, this time, I felt differently about the situation. The last time, I don’t think I was ready to have another baby, and I had different feelings about a miscarriage. This time, I’m already in touch.

One of them’s mother said: I was really excited and enjoyed the pregnancy. I visualized everything. I’m sad but I’m fine and we’ll try again. So here’s our story.

Whitney noted: “ I also have a lot of sadness in my heart for anyone who has to go through this or go through despite this. I know though, that our community will participate, unite together and support – because you always do.

She concluded by saying, “ We ended up putting the footage in 5 mini episodes and planning to post one daily, day-Friday. I love you guys. The link in the CV.

Whitney and her husband Tim Rosenman are parents to three-year-old son Sonny.

In her Monday letter, Whitney said that she documented her pregnancy in a series of vlogs, which she still chooses to post after much study.

at first vlogBefore the video began, Whitney wrote, ‘A few months ago Timmy and I discovered that I was pregnant. We were very happy. I was sure I had a girl, and that I connected with that idea and feeling right away.

“We just closed a small house that we were in the process of renovating, and we thought it’d be fun to share both stories with you guys.”

“Unfortunately, I lost the pregnancy. After a lot of study, we decided to keep making the videos.

During the roughly 12-minute video, Whitney and Timmy talk about her pregnancy as well as briefly talk about the new remodeling project, with their son Sony also making an appearance.

In July 2019, Whitney announced that she had had a miscarriage, revealing the news on an Instagram post.

She wrote: “Hard for me to write. Two weeks ago, I had a miscarriage. The amount of different emotions that I had in the past two weeks has been intense … from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to feelings of guilt over feeling that relief. My identity with regards to those as a mother and a human being.

Vlog: During the approximately 12-minute video, Whitney and Timmy talk about her pregnancy as well as briefly talk about the new remodeling project, with their son Sony also appearing

