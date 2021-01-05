Harry Styles fans defend the singer after Olivia Wilde’s dating rumors

It has been reported dating Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.



Photo: Getty (L); PA images (R)



After it was reported that Harry Styles was dating a manager who did not worry Darling, Olivia Wilde, his fans denied the allegations; Defend the singer.

Recently, several outlets reported that Harry Styles has started a relationship with him do not worry my love Director and Star Olivia Wilde.

Harry’s fan base was quick to support the “Adore You” singer, asking tabloids – literally – to treat them kindly, and deny the rumors.

> The staff at TPWK’s Harry Styles Video Experiences is spilling out all the lovely things he has done

Many of Harry’s fans claimed that the sources seemed unreliable, and that it was unfair to speculate about this relationship, as Olivia Wilde recently got a divorce – she broke up with her fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, early last year.

“Can we please ignore Harry holding Olivia’s hand and just focus on looking good? Thank you,” one fan joked, while another wrote, “I’m not intentionally talking about this fake feeling.”

Disclaimer: Neither Harry, nor Olivia, nor anyone in his entourage mentioned that they were dating, he did, Olivia just divorced, and Olivia has children. Holding hands does not mean that there is a relationship between someone, and the tabloids that say “they were kissing” cannot be relied upon. ty to adjust – Marimi | Princess zahra (@ zahraaat19) January 4, 2021

Treat Harry and Olivia Wilde’s styles kindly – Santa Claus (@ 1DAFSanta) January 4, 2021

The couple is spotted holding hands at his agent’s wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, which – once again – many fans claim Harry Styles only supports a friend.

Talking to VogueOlivia Wilde said she “did a little victory dance” when she cast Harry Styles in her upcoming movie, do not worry my loveOscar nominee, who stars Florence Poe and Chris Pine.

> Get our app for the latest Harry Styles news and gossip

In more significant news, Harry Styles is set to continue his exceptional acting career, after he reportedly landed another acting role – this time, starring opposite Lily James – in an Amazon adaptation of Policeman.

Policeman It is a critically acclaimed novel released in 2012 and focuses on the homosexual relationship of a policeman named Tom, who marries teacher Marion, due to social restrictions in the 1950s.

Despite being married to Marion, Tom falls in love with a museum curator named Patrick, who is soon arrested after Marion is jealous of his relationship with Tom and accuses Patrick of obscenity.

While this has not been confirmed, Harry Styles is supposed to play the titular cop, Tom, while Lily James will play his wife, Marion.