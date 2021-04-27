When it comes to protecting health, there is great confidence in the science

Berlin. Science can better protect the health of a population. About two-thirds of Germans are convinced of this. This is the result of Current Consumer Monitor, which is a representative population survey conducted by the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR). In contrast, only one in six participants trust politics or business when it comes to protecting their health, according to a recent report on the study.

About 1,000 people participated in the survey. The BfR is located in the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture and advises the federal government and the federal states on issues related to food, chemical, and product safety.

These topics are also the focus of the Consumer Monitor, which is published every six months: According to the most recent survey, 22 percent of those questioned cited certain nutrient combinations as the biggest health risks – for example high levels of sugar, fat, or salt in food. . Following an unhealthy diet and lifestyle (13 percent) plus unwanted substances and food additives (11 percent each) at a greater distance.

The antibiotic resistance and microplastics in food that most people worry about is. The press release said 57 percent were concerned about antibiotic resistance and 54 percent about microplastics in food. “According to the current state of knowledge, plastic particles in food are unlikely to pose health risks to humans,” says Professor Andreas Hensel, Head of the BfR.

On the other hand, those surveyed had relatively low anxiety about food hygiene in their homes, and only one in ten was concerned about it. Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds (66 percent) feel well-versed in the field. From a scientific point of view, however, inadequate food hygiene in the home is one of the main causes of foodborne illness, according to the BfR. (Kaha)