Theresa May now sits on the back seats in the House of Commons, but she still takes the floor from time to time.

On the island, she loves to wear flashy pumps – on vacation, often in Zermatt, she tends to wear hiking boots: Theresa May, retired British Prime Minister for a good two years. D., now she has more time for Switzerland, purely touristic, away from politics. Lady May (nearly 65) and her husband Sir Philip – the honor of the crown was shown to the first former couple in British politics with the gentry – have spent their holidays in the local mountains for years, which of course makes them special and well-liked.

In one of her first interviews after saying goodbye to 10 Downing Street in July 2019, May said she would never write a memoir, nor did she keep a diary. She would have preferred to write a thriller inspired by the first rise of the Matterhorn by compatriot Edward Wimper in 1865 and the tragic fall of four of the seven men of the Whymper rope team. The criminal investigation was unable to substantiate the suspicion that Whymper had cut the rope.

It is clear that the Tory-led rope squads are not always reliable and the conspirators cut a treacherous cordon. May, who had replaced David Cameron in July 2016 after the vote in the Brexit referendum, ultimately failed due to the UK’s dangerous and extremely dangerous secession from the EU in terms of foreign, domestic and party policies; She didn’t get her deals with Brussels in Parliament, and party friends like Boris Johnson were and still are limited loyalists and not true friends.

May doesn’t count on the MP’s fee of around £82,000, because otherwise she earns multiple times: she makes hardworking letters – appearances in Zurich, Atlanta, Dubai or San Antonio are guaranteed – and collects a six-figure fee for it. Their predecessors Cameron, Blair, Brown, Tory veterans and Labor did the same. In addition, Philip May will not be rare as an investment manager at the US financial group Capital Group.

The two, who are childless, live in the Old English Quarter of Sonning, in the May constituency. It’s clearly a favorite residential area: Hollywood star George Clooney has a place to stay there, and so does quiet in the meantime, but other than that, there’s nothing but needy rock musicians John Lord (Deep Purple), Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) and Rick Lee (After Ten years) May, daughter of an Anglican pastor, regularly attends services at St Andrews Village Church. She loves “too British” cricket, which is inexplicable to Continental Europeans, and she boasts having several cookbooks—what Theresa May creates from her at home eludes potential blasphemous Continental judgment.

May recently criticized the Western disaster in Afghanistan in the House of Commons. In general, it is not so that her successor can always count on May’s vote, on the contrary; There are too many open invoices. After all, May has a staunch supporter in Defense Secretary Ben Wallace: He warmly recommends her as the successor to Jens Stoltenberg, who will take over as NATO Secretary General within a year.