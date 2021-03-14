WandaVision is built on Disney Plus

How to Look at a Collage: The Making of WandaVision (Image: Disney Plus)

It’s Friday, or WandaVision Day, that I’ve been referring to for the past two months. Everything in my body is telling me – and thousands of other fans around the world – that today’s latest episode came out Disney PlusUnfortunately, I remembered that last week was the end of the (epic!) Series. And while we have Falcon and Winter Soldier Let’s look forward to it, we just have to shake our thumbs this week … or so we thought.

Entries: Assembled: Manufactured by WandaVision. Disney must have known how empty fans would feel by the end of the series, so throw us greatness in the form of a new series of documentary specials. WandaVision Until next week. The first episode is Stream now escape from Disney Plus.

Where you can see a collector on the Internet

The complex gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Image: Marvel Studios)

You can stream the first episode from Assembled: Manufactured by WandaVision, In addition to the title string WandaVisionThe Avengers movies and everything else Disney + has to offer wherever you are online. Disney Live broadcast service is available to consumers in Australia, Austria, Canada, Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America available

Disney + is supported by desktop browsers and a variety of mobile devices, smart TVs, and game consoles. The platform is the new home of Walt Disney Studios movies as well as original and exclusive Disney + content such as the Lucasfilms Star Wars series – including Mandalorianer And the final season of Cloning Wars– Full list of Marvel Live shows.

What is the topic of the group?

Collected He will take the audience behind the scenes WandaVision Not only with the creative team and production team, but also with stars like Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Katherine Hahn and others to get a closer look at the extraordinary production process. WandaVision a series. Inspired by the classic series we know and love, you’ll see exactly how the stunning production concept took shape, and discover the ups and downs of performance in front of a live studio audience. but that is not all. however Collected It starts with an overview WandaVisionYou will go behind the scenes Falcon and Winter SoldierAnd the Loki, And others Upcoming Marvel projects After completing their series.

How to register for Disney +

How to sign up for Disney Plus (Image: Disney +)

Watch the movie premiere Collected And other Marvel series and movies, including upcoming movies Falcon and Winter Soldier, You can subscribe to it Disney + Today for $ 6.99 a month or $ 69.99 a year. Or, you can get the service as part of a special offer with ESPN + and Hulu for a total of $ 12.99 per month.

Disney + can be watched on the following devices:

Roku streaming devices

TV with Roku Built-in

IPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models of Apple TV

Android phones

Android TV devices

Google Chromecast

Xbox One

Playstation 4

Sony TV with built-in Android system

LG TV

Samsung

Chrome OS, macOS, or any Windows computer

If you want to broadcast to another device in the future, you can sign up for email updates at DisneyPlus.com To stay informed.

In addition to all-new programming, Disney + provides on-demand access to classics such as Goofy movieAnd the ImaginaryAnd the High School MusicalAnd the Lilo and StitchAnd the Sword in stoneAnd the Toy storyAnd the You see they seeAnd the On, And the Wall-E. The extensive library also includes popular TV series such as The boy meets the worldAnd the DuckTalesAnd the Kim possible, Wonders Ultimate Spider-ManAnd the The Mickey Mouse ClubAnd the Star Wars: The Clone WarsAnd the It is very crowAnd 30 seasons The Simpsons.

