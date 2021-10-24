Virginia gubernatorial elections – Obama attacks Republican candidates

– Obama attacks Republican candidates The former US president interferes in the elections for the governor of the US state of Virginia. It is an important test of Democrats’ mood.

Speech in Richmond: Former President Barack Obama (left) campaigns for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia. (October 23, 2021) Agence France-Presse / Ryan M. Kelly

Former US President Barack Obama joined the campaign for the governorship of Virginia with attacks on the Republican candidate. In a speech in Richmond on Saturday, Obama campaigned for Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who will face Republican Glenn Yongkin on November 2. Obama said Yongkin wants to cut educational positions and restrict access to abortions. It also accused him of supporting allegations of election fraud by former President Donald Trump.

“He said he wanted to investigate the voting machines that were used in the last presidential election,” Obama said of the Republican candidate. Honestly? Does he endorse the lies and conspiracy theories we’ve been seeing all along? And should we believe he’s committed to our democracy? McAuliffe, in his speech, called his opponent “Trump’s lap dog.”

McAuliffe, who, after a first term in office from 2014 to 2018, is seeking a second term as governor, in a race with Yongkin in the polls. The Virginia election is seen as an important test of Democratic sentiment under President Joe Biden regarding next year’s midterm elections.

