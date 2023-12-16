Vegetarian Recipe: Beans in Creamy Tomato and Coconut Sauce

Simply delicious Recipes Enjoy

from: Eva Lipka

This Beans in Creamy Tomato and Coconut Sauce recipe shows how versatile and nutritious vegetarian cuisine is. © Simply delicious

This one-pot recipe for Beans in Creamy Tomato and Coconut Sauce is delicious and takes vegetarian cooking to a new level: high in protein, simple and delicious.

Beans in a creamy tomato and coconut sauce combine nutrient-rich ingredients with an exotic twist. The subtle spices pair perfectly with the sweetness of the coconut milk, while the tomato base adds a fruity touch. This dish is easy to prepare, and it is one of the most important dishes for anyone who wants to try the diversity of vegetarian cuisine. It offers a variety of flavors and proves that quick and healthy meals can be exciting and filling at the same time.

Simply Tasty has other recipes that will make you go crazy (in the most positive sense), like tender chicken in a coconut-lime sauce, spicy lentil meatballs in a coconut-tomato sauce and traditional coconut milk tikka masala.

It’s very easy to cook your own beans in this creamy tomato-coconut sauce:

You need these ingredients for beans in creamy tomato-coconut sauce:

1 tablespoon olive oil

50 grams onions, cut into cubes

4 garlic cloves, chopped

60 grams of tomato paste

120 ml milk

90 ml lemon juice

3 tablespoons coconut milk

1 teaspoon chili flakes

1 teaspoon salt

0.5 teaspoon pepper

60 ml vegetable broth

300 grams white beans, drained

Parsley to taste

Preparation is very easy:

Fry onions and garlic in a hot pan with olive oil until slightly translucent. Add tomato paste, milk, lemon juice, coconut milk and mix everything well. Bring the sauce to a boil and season with chili flakes, salt, pepper, and vegetable broth. Finally add the white beans. Leave it on the fire for about ten minutes. Serve garnished with parsley as desired. in good health!

One vegetarian recipe that is high in protein and can be easily incorporated into your hectic daily life: Beans in Tomato-Coconut Sauce. © Simply delicious

This recipe for beans in creamy tomato-coconut sauce is very rich in protein and convinces even critics of the vegetarian diet. As a snack, it can be eaten simply with homemade pita bread or prepared as a side dish with rice.