NASA makes an unusual discovery on Mars | Let’s know

This time it’s not the animal that NASA’s Perseverance rover found on Mars. Instead, he discovered something edible on the ground.

PASADENA – Time and again, NASA’s Perseverance and Curiosity rovers find strange objects on Mars that don’t belong there. Perhaps the strangest finds include a “floating spoon,” a “bear face,” and what appears to be a “frog.” Now Perseverance has made another exciting discovery on the Red Planet.

This time it’s not about animals, it’s about something edible: NASA’s rover found “popcorn.” Of course, it’s not real edible popcorn, just as there are no floating spoons, bear faces, or frog faces on Mars. In fact, they are stones that remind researchers of popcorn.

These things were discovered on Mars, and they don’t belong there Mars is always good for a surprise. NASA spacecraft on the Red Planet sometimes photograph things that shouldn’t be there at all. © IG/Imago NASA’s Perseverance rover discovered a “frog” on the surface of Mars. In fact, it is a stone formation. © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Arizona State University An image taken by the Mars rover Curiosity shows a floating spoon. At least that’s what the human eye wants the brain to believe. © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS If you look closely, you can see a “face” in this black-and-white image taken by NASA’s Viking spacecraft of the surface of Mars in 1976. In fact, it is the natural land formations on Mars and the shadows on the mountains that make the “face” appear. (archive photo) © NASA/JPL (montage) A bright spot on the Martian horizon, seen in the image taken by NASA’s Curiosity rover with its right navigation camera on April 3, 2014, caused a stir after it was captured. Observers claim to have identified a UFO or anything else that indicates extraterrestrial beings. Since the spot was not visible in the image taken by the left navigation camera at the same time, this theory was quickly dismissed. It is possible that cosmic rays only hit one of the cameras. A bright spot on the Martian horizon, seen in the image taken by NASA’s Curiosity rover with its right navigation camera on April 3, 2014, caused a stir after it was captured. Observers claim to have identified a UFO or anything else that indicates extraterrestrial beings. Since the spot was not visible in the image taken by the left navigation camera at the same time, this theory was quickly dismissed. It is possible that only one of the cameras was hit by cosmic rays. © NASA/JPL NASA’s Perseverance rover photographed this mysterious object on Mars. NASA has an explanation for what the strange cylinder is. NASA’s Perseverance rover photographed this mysterious object on Mars. NASA has an explanation for what the strange cylinder is. © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Arizona State University NASA’s Curiosity spacecraft photographed this structure on the surface of Mars, which resembles a flower or coral. It’s what’s called concrete. The circular shapes next to it are also concrete. NASA’s Curiosity spacecraft photographed this structure on the surface of Mars, which resembles a flower or coral. It’s what’s called concrete. The circular shapes next to it are also concrete. © NASA/JPL NASA’s Perseverance rover and the Rochette rock, which the rover will drill into a few days after this photo was taken. The image reminds one Twitter user of “partially buried skeletons.” NASA’s Perseverance rover and the Rochette rock, which the rover will drill into a few days after this photo was taken. The image reminds one Twitter user of “partially buried skeletons.” © imago Who carved this portal on Mars? There may have been an earthquake, as well as the psychological phenomenon of pareidolia. Who carved this portal on Mars? There may have been an earthquake, as well as the psychological phenomenon of pareidolia. © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS “This Martian rock could look like a femur. “Members of the mission’s science team believe its shape was likely formed by erosion, either by wind or water,” NASA said. It was recorded by the Mars rover Curiosity in August 2014. “This Martian rock could look like a femur. “Members of the mission’s science team believe its shape was likely formed by erosion, either by wind or water,” NASA said. It was recorded by the Mars rover Curiosity in August 2014. © NASA/JPL

Rocks with a “popcorn” texture are found on Mars

After months of traveling across Mars, Perseverance has arrived at a place its team calls “Bright Angel.” There are a growing number of older, lighter stones that may have once been covered in water. In this area, the probe discovered “rocks with a strange structure that had never been seen before,” says one of them to update NASA. He continues: “Some of the rocks are densely covered with small balls, which we jokingly referred to as a ‘popcorn’ texture.”

But the discovery is not only great fun for the team behind Perseverance, but also great fun for the geologists on the team. They immediately point out the science behind the discovery: “Together, these features indicate that groundwater flowed through these rocks after they were deposited.” Perseverance has already found many signs of the former presence of water on Mars. Recently, a space probe orbiting the Red Planet discovered water ice on Mars’ equator.

NASA’s Perseverance rover will perform chemical analyzes on Mars

Next, the Perseverance rover will climb a hill on Mars and take measurements along the way. The plan is for the rover to take a closer look at rocks in the area and conduct chemical analyses. The team on Earth then wants to decide whether to collect a soil sample and store it for possible transport to Earth in the future. Once you’ve finished the Bright Angel area, you’ll continue on to a location called Serpentine Rapids. (unpaid bill)

