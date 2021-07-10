USA: Sanctions on Chinese companies | present world | DW

Washington estimates that 14 China-based companies have been involved in human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. The US Department of Commerce remains determined to take strong and resolute action against the companies that make this possible, according to a statement from Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The United States has placed companies on this list in the past that it believes support human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo wants to keep pressure on China

Experts and human rights organizations estimate that as many as one million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Hui or other members of Muslim minorities have been placed in camps in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region. The Beijing government accuses Uighur groups of separatism and terrorism. Critics speak of re-education camps in which Uyghurs are placed on the Communist Party line by sometimes brutal means. Minorities were also reported to perform forced labour.

Trade with Iran and Russia is only subject to restrictions

It’s not just Chinese companies that are new to the US “trade blacklist.” A total of 34 companies were added because the US government says they are engaged in activities contrary to US foreign policy and national security interests. This also includes companies that are said to have engaged in unauthorized trade with Iran and Russia or have supported the Chinese military.

US companies are not allowed to do business with the companies on the list without special permission. “We will continue to aggressively use export controls to hold governments, companies and individuals accountable for trying to obtain US goods for subversive activities in countries such as China, Iran and Russia,” Commerce Secretary Raimondo said.

qu/ust (dpa, afp)