UK exit: London refuses to pay

Since the time before the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, London owes Brussels billions of dollars. The British say these are estimates.

A protester raises the European Union flag in front of the Victoria Tower at Westminster Palace during a protest in the wake of trade talks over Britain’s exit from the European Union. (Archive Image) – dpa ad The basics in brief The EU is asking the UK for €47.5 billion in outstanding liabilities.

The British do not recognize this amount – they estimate a maximum of 45 billion.

On the other hand, the European Union considers the amount final. The next conflict looms between the UK and the EU after the UK leaves the EU: this time over money. The bottom line is that Brussels is demanding €47.5 billion from London in return for outstanding commitments since it was a member of the European Union. The British government wants to pay less, however: “We don’t recognize that amount,” a government spokesperson said Friday in London. One continues to assume a net cost of £35-39 billion (about €40-45 billion). The United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union: the bill is final نهائي The EU number is an estimate for internal accounting purposes. “For example, it does not reflect the amount owed to the UK. This reduces the amount we pay,” the spokesperson said. But in Brussels, the financial report with an invoice of 47.5 billion euros was said to be final. “The calculations were made in accordance with the terms of the exit agreement,” a European Commission spokesman said. This year Great Britain will have to pay 6.8 billion euros of this amount. The first installment has already been transferred. The Commission currently has no indication whatsoever that the EU’s calculations will be called into question by the British.

