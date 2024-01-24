US primaries in New Hampshire: Biden skips the primaries

– Joe Biden skips the primaries — and wins President Biden also participated in the New Hampshire primary. However, it wasn't there. His name wasn't even on the ballot.

In support of abortion choice: Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff (from left) introduce themselves at a campaign rally in Virginia on January 23, 2024. Photography: Saul Loeb (AFP)

Yes, Joe Biden also ran in the New Hampshire primary. He may be the winner there among Democrats, perhaps more clearly than Donald Trump was among Republicans. But unlike Trump, he was not in the Northeast on Election Day. It wasn't even on the ballot, so it wasn't valid. “Write,” it was written in place of his name on many of these papers, “Write.” If you want, you can write Joe Biden on it or just Biden.

Exactly how many voters did so will be known when the votes are counted. However, it quickly became clear that a majority favored the “write-in” option, with Biden in the lead. The reason for this unusual type of approval is due to his party's distinct electoral calendar.

This time, Democrats didn't just skip the Iowa caucus, the traditional start to an election year. Their only candidate who really matters has skipped continuity in New Hampshire. The decision came amid a dispute between the party headquarters, the Democratic National Committee, and this particular state. This time there will be no delegates from this district when delegates sent from other districts nominate the Democratic Party's presidential nominee on November 5 at the party's August convention in Chicago — most likely President Biden.

Biden only gets in South Carolina

Biden will not officially enter South Carolina until the primary in early February, commemorating the turning point four years ago. His path to the White House actually began in the South, with his first wins over Democratic rivals like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg. He previously lost to the three at Iowa State in 2020.

But his supporters have now organized a highly successful “write-in” campaign in New Hampshire. They launched a website called “WriteInBiden” and greeted voters with signs reading “Write Joe Biden.” Several interested parties accepted the offer. This seemed more attractive and effective to them than the rest of the presentation.

21 alternatives were pre-printed on the models, led by Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson. Representative Phillips sits in the House of Representatives from Minnesota. Author Williamson is a former minister of the Unity Church and has written spiritual bestsellers such as “Back in Love,” which has sold millions of copies. She ran in 2020 before endorsing Sanders. Phillips now has a good 20 per cent, while Williamson has a good 5 per cent. They are the only Democrats known at least to insiders who are running against Biden without the slightest chance.

Otherwise, the party had funny candidates like Vermin Supreme, Paperboy Prince, Chief Buddy, and Star Luke to run during its unofficial run in New Hampshire. For example, the lively Vermin Supreme, who is in his early sixties and has a long gray beard, is distinguished by the fact that he wears rubber boots turned upside down as a hat and often carries a large toothbrush with him. If he wins the election, he wants to introduce the Teeth Cleaning Act and reward every American with a free dowry.

Can Biden survive another four years?

His entry into the Oval Office is considered unlikely, as the Joker has found a few hundred fans in New Hampshire. For Joe Biden, there are tens of thousands of votes, even though candidate Biden was not actually there.

Joe Biden so far has no serious opponents among Democrats, at least not in his bid for a second term. Given the current situation, this will not change in the coming months.

Some party friends also have doubts about whether he is still the right man at 81 and then 82. They wonder how he will survive the mudslinging with Trump and, in a best-case scenario, four more years in the White House. According to opinion polls, more than half of his citizens are dissatisfied with him and his record, and even Trump, who is not very popular overall, is doing slightly better. In opinion polls that require a direct duel, the president sometimes leads, and sometimes the incumbent president.

He now appears frequently with Rep. Kamala Harris

While the former president defeated his rival, Nikki Haley, in New Hampshire, Biden appeared contradictory in Virginia, where he said: “The person most responsible for taking away America’s freedom is Donald Trump.” It was primarily about the federal right to abortion, which the U.S. Supreme Court struck down in 2022; Trump has ensured the conservative shift in the Supreme Court through the justices he appointed during his term.

Biden was accompanied, among others, by his deputy Kamala Harris, with whom he now appears frequently. She must remain his deputy if he wins. The audience was in a different mood. Some have called for a ceasefire in the Middle East and called it a “genocidal atmosphere” – American support for Israel goes too far, especially for leftists or Arab-born Democrats, given the conditions in Gaza. Others chanted “Four more years!” and said they wanted Biden to remain in office until January 2028.

Biden now wants to move two of his most important advisers from Washington to his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, and his team must become more hands-on. His tacticians are also confident that the recovery of the US economy and his commitment to freedom of choice in abortion will increase his popularity.

Because the potentially ugly rivalry begins now with the rival from Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Donald Trump is heading straight to the election “where he will face the only person who has ever beaten him at the ballot box: Joe Biden,” says Biden strategist Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

US primaries in New Hampshire

Peter Burghart He has been working as a correspondent from the USA since September 2022. More information

Did you find an error? Report now.