US military plane crashes in Norway

A US Air Force Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey crashed during NATO Cold Response exercises in Norway. Corner stone

Four people were killed in a US military plane crash during training in Norway. The dead are said to be US citizens.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store expressed his condolences to the relatives and companions of the victims. “Our deepest sympathies are with the soldiers’ families, relatives and comrades in their unit,” Stoer wrote on Twitter.

It was not initially clear what caused the crash of the V-22 Osprey. Police announced investigations. The flight took place as part of a cold response exercise.

The main part of defensive drills began on Monday. The exercise, in which Germany and several other NATO members are taking part, is due to end on April 1. The main activities should be first on the water and in the air.

The Cold Response takes place every two years under winter conditions in Norway. About 30,000 soldiers from 27 NATO and partner countries are participating, including thousands of land, sea and air forces.

SDA, sm

dpa