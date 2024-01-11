UK: Scotland will vote on independence again in 2023

The attempt had already failed in 2014, but Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants her country to secede from the United Kingdom again through a referendum.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants her citizens to vote again next autumn on whether Scotland should become an independent country. Sturgeon announced on Tuesday in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh that a similar referendum on secession from the United Kingdom is scheduled to be held on October 19, 2023. It is time to put Scotland on the right path. The time for independence has come, the politician said.
