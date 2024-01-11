UK: Scotland will vote on independence again in 2023

The attempt had already failed in 2014, but Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants her country to secede from the United Kingdom again through a referendum.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants her citizens to vote again next autumn on whether Scotland should become an independent country. Sturgeon announced on Tuesday in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh that a similar referendum on secession from the United Kingdom is scheduled to be held on October 19, 2023. It is time to put Scotland on the right path. The time for independence has come, the politician said.

In a referendum held in 2014, a majority of Scots (55%) voted to remain in the United Kingdom. However, that was before Brexit, which the northern part of the UK rejected by a clear majority (62%). Therefore, independence supporters hope that the situation will change in another vote.

The British government's approval is in fact necessary for such a vote, which it has so far rejected. However, if necessary, Sturgeon wants to organize the vote in a way that it can be conducted legally even without such consent. Experts expect lawsuits and legal hurdles.





