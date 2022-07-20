UK: Johnson successor confirmed – Politics – News



A run-off election to succeed Boris Johnson will be held in Great Britain in September. Both candidates are now confirmed. Photo: Frank Ochstein/AP/dpa

The Conservative Parliamentary Caucus has made its decision and chosen two candidates to succeed Prime Minister Johnson. Now members of the Tory Party have the platform. Who’s Moving Downing Street?

Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will succeed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The two politicians won the majority of votes in a Conservative parliamentary caucus vote on Wednesday, as accountability committee chairman Graham Brady announced.

The second phase of the election will be held on September 5

Business Secretary Benny Mordant received the fewest votes, leaving just eight votes short of Truss. Now members of the Tory party are deciding on a run. On September 5, Downing Street will decide who will succeed Johnson.

The referendum was necessitated by the resignation of incumbent Johnson as party leader two weeks ago under massive pressure from the parliamentary caucus.

Candidate Sunak had internal disputes

In all the voting rounds of the Parliamentary Committee, the largest number of MPs voted for Sunak. However, the 42-year-old, who appeals to the party’s core, is controversial at home. After all, the right-wing conservative faction around Truss blames Sunak for the biggest tax hikes in recent decades.

Johnson, the current prime minister, is also considered a dissident: the former Chancellor of the Exchequer has been accused by those around him of betraying the head of government by instigating Johnson’s resignation. Sunak rejects this. The results of a survey of Tory members by polling firm YouGov on Tuesday also brought bad news for him. Accordingly, he must lose the race.

Truss is the only surviving representative of the right wing

Secretary of State Truss was considered one of the favorites from the start. However, he always finished third in first-round elections, behind Mordant, the former secretary of state for foreign aid and defense, long considered a darling of the party base. He made a name for himself as a staunch advocate of Brexit and received much approval from the party base. Nevertheless, Mordant was a thorn in the side of the Tories on the right, whom he accused of overly liberal views on gender issues and a lack of cabinet experience. As the only remaining representative of the right, Truss, 46, managed to convince many MPs who had previously voted for former secretary of state Kemi Patenock, a right-wing conservative.

Now the party members have got the position. However, it is unclear how many there are currently. In the last party leadership election in 2019, when Boris Johnson won, there were around 160,000 members. Early next week, the BBC wants to broadcast a TV fight between the two finalists, which the candidates have already agreed to.

