Boris Johnson reiterates the UK’s opposition to the criminal investigation in Israel

reading time: 2 Minutes

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson affirmed in a letter published on Tuesday that the UK opposes the ICC investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Israel.

“We oppose the ICC investigation into war crimes in the Palestinian territories,” Johnson wrote in an April 9 letter to Conservative Friends of Israel, a pro-Israel British parliamentary group affiliated with the Conservative Party.

We do not accept the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court in this case because Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute and Palestine is not a sovereign state. This investigation gives the impression that it is a biased attack on a friend and ally of Britain.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson affirmed the UK’s opposition to the investigation by the International Criminal Court, asserting that it does not have jurisdiction and gives the impression that it is a “biased and harmful attack” on Israel. CFI’s Embed a Tweet Embed a Tweet & Lord Pollack “very much welcome” this affirmation👇 pic.twitter.com/6H0bO3pqxd CFoI (CFoI) April 13, 2021

Johnson was referring to earlier letters from the CFI calling on the prime minister to condemn the start of an ICC investigation. The International Criminal Court announced the investigations, in a decision issued on March 3. Israel, the United States, and other allies opposed this.

He also referred to the UK’s efforts to “reform” and “strengthen” the court, which is based in The Hague, pointing to the recent election of British citizens to hold key positions on the court. In June, Karim Khan – a British lawyer who is currently leading a United Nations investigation into war crimes committed by the Islamic State in Iraq – will replace Fatou Bensouda, the former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court responsible for the investigation against Israel.