Two new ones for Rostock Piranhas › HL-SPORTS

Show

Rostock – The Rostock Piran has announced two new arrivals, so the squad’s formation continues for the upcoming season.

The talent of the striker from Rosenheim

With Kylian Steinmann, a young striker from Starbulls Rosenheim comes to Schillingallee. The 19-year-old left-handed shooter was born in Erding and went through all of TSV’s youth teams there before collecting match practice on loan to the U16s and later also to the Starbulls Rosenheim U19s. Steinmann was able to convince in his previous positions especially in the German U-20 Youth League. In the past two seasons, he scored 40 goals and 46 assists in 43 games.

– Show –

Show Show Show Show

Attacking player from Canada

With Jonathan Galk, another offensive player moving to the Baltic Coast. The 22-year-old was born in Kempen, trained at EV Duisburg and moved to Poland for MKS Sokoly Torun in the 2015/16 season. In 2016, he moved to Canada, where he joined the Tillsonborg Hurricanes and his last was with the Langton Royals.