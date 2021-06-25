VFL Osnabrück sign former American international Andrew Wootten from Admira Walker Modling

New territory for Andrew Wootton! The long-time second-division striker is playing in the third division for the first time in the new season and is on the hunt for goals for VFL Osnabrück.

Osnabrück – Third degree hammer! VfL Osnabrück has signed former American international player Andrew Wooten (31). The striker comes for free from the Austrian Premier League from FC Admira Wacker Mödling.

Andrew Wootten (31) had his best time to date at SV Sandhausen, scoring 50 goals in 157 games and providing 13 assists. © dpa / Uwe Anspach

169 Serie B players (52 goals and 13 assists) said on club site: “I am really looking forward to being able to go after the goals again in Germany. VfL is an exciting challenge. We have a team with a lot of young talent and experienced players. I want to pass on my personal experience, to the team on and off the field that contributes on the field and wants to take a leadership role. – And of course score as many goals as possible!” Amir Shapourzadeh (38), former professional Hansa player and new sporting director of the football club, said: “His vast experience will be very good for our newly formed team with many young players. He is one of the leaders on the field and also in the dressing room. You will play a role important as a catalyst.” However, in the past two years, Wooten hasn’t matched his performance since his time at SV Sandhausen (157 games, 50 hits, 13 assists). In Austria, he scored only three goals in 19 assignments on the penultimate table, and provided assists on top of that. Previously, he was not able to prove himself in the American Football League. VFL Osnabrück

In pre-season (2018/19), he had 17 proud SVS races in 2. Bundesliga He scored and subsequently moved to the United States with a lot of self-confidence.

His only goal in the Bundesliga: Andrew Wootten (31, central) beat Hertha goalkeeper Thomas Kraft (32, right) on 21 April 2012 and scored 2-0 to 1. FC Kaiserslautern. © Imago Images / Matthias Koch

He was also a national player at one point. Because Jürgen Klinsmann (56) used it on October 14, 2015 in the USA friendly match against Costa Rica (0:1). However, there were no other missions. His career was by no means straight. Born in Bamberg, he trained at 1. FC Kaiserslautern and VfL Wormatia Worms, and it took him several years before he actually moved from the youth category to the men’s category. In 2011/12 he scored 15 goals in 29 missions for the second Red Devils team and provided four assists. The following season, he also impressed with 20 stalls in 24 matches, thus appearing seven times in the German Premier League, scoring his only goal so far. VFL Osnabrück

In a basement duel at Hertha BSC on April 21, 2012, he took a 2-0 win. In the end, FCK won 2-1, but could no longer prevent the relegation. Wooten then joined SVS in the summer, but was again (unfortunately) loaned back to Kaiserslautern for half a year and then to FSV Frankfurt. He did not finally move to Sandhausen until the summer of 2014, where he was responsible for staying in the league for five years, although he never emerged as a true goalkeeper until his final season.

Sebastian Kirk (27, left) and Etienne Amenedo (23) left VFL Osnabrück, but at least brought a transfer fee to their club. © dpa / Friso Gentsch / Marius Becker

Therefore, the Violet Whites not only plot with him, but extended the contract with Mark Haider (35) and also brought in hungry SS Felix Heigl (24) of SSV Ulm from Regionalliga Sudwest, who scored 22 goals and provided eight assists. In 45 operations he attracted attention and brought 1.94 meters of guard duty with him. Ba-Muaka Simakala (24 years old) also has a lot of potential. The versatile striker scored 14 goals for SV Rödinghausen at Regionalliga West and provided five assists in 39 games. Tom Bertelsmann (19) is also transferring from his Under-19 team. With Oliver Wähling (21) there are also a dozen well-trained ones from 1. FSV Mainz 05 II. Lukas Kunze (23), who was the undisputed regular and best performer in Rödinghausen (38 games), is also in the middle, but she is a bit more defensive. With Omar Traore (23), the leaning right-back from KFC Uerdingen was drawn to Bremer Brücke, as Davide Itter (22) was an impressive wing talent from VfL Wolfsburg II. In addition to this, center back Louis Spicklemayer (19) from his youth. On the other hand, Osnabrück also has to make up for several serious departures. Etienne Amenyido (23, FC St. Pauli, €400,000 transfer fee) and Sebastian Kirk (27, Hannover 96, €50,000 transfer fee) brought quite a bit of money. Maurice Molthaub (24), Brian Henning (26, both from Eintracht Braunschweig) and Adam Susak (32) FSV Zwickau), Christian Santos (33), Ken Rachel (34), Kevin Walsey (31), David Blacha (30), Konstantin Engel (32), Jay Roy Grote (23), Mark Auge (20, all without a club) , Ludovitt Rice (21, before switching to HSV) Moritz Nicholas (23 years old, return on loan to Borussia Monchengladbach), Sebastian Muller (20 years old, return on loan to Armenia Bielefeld) and Niklas Schmidt (23) and Luke Ehhurst (both on loan to SV Werder Bremen) will no longer appear for Osnabrück.