Two cases of monkeypox virus detected in Wales

Health officials said two cases of monkeypox had been reported in North Wales.

Public Health Wales (PHW) said people were infected outside and the two patients were from the same home.

Both PHW and Public Health England are monitoring cases in which the two people have been hospitalized in England.

picture:

Symptoms of monkeypox include rash, chills, fever and fatigue



One patient has since been discharged from the hospital.

“Confirmed cases of monkeypox are rare in the UK and the risk to the general public is very low,” said Richard Firth, PHW’s health advisor.

“We worked with colleagues across agencies using tried and tested protocols and procedures and identified all close contacts.

“Measures have been taken to reduce the possibility of further infection.

“Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus and has been reported primarily in Central and West African countries.

Avenbüken – It was first reported in the UK in September 2018 It is, in most cases, seen as a mild condition that has no long-term health effects and takes several weeks to recover without treatment.

It is possible for the rash to develop beyond the initial symptoms, which include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, fatigue, and back pain.

The virus is similar to smallpox and can be fatal, but in the vast majority of cases it is milder.

According to the World Health Organization, most human cases are reported in rural areas of Central and West Africa, with the largest documented outbreak in 2017 occurring in Nigeria.

The first case outside Africa occurred in the United States in 2003.

In December 2019One case has been identified in England – the fourth diagnosed in the UK since 2018.