TV & Stream: Where will U21 EURO 2023 be broadcast? | European Under-21 Championship

U21 EURO rights holder

For details on broadcasts and streams in your area, please refer to the respective broadcast partner programme.

All information is subject to an agreement reached between UEFA and the individual broadcasting partners.

UEFA.tv

Matches will be broadcast live in certain regions UEFA.tv transformation. Game highlights are available from midnight CET.

Please check the home page of UEFA.tvGames available in your area.

Official transmission partners of the European U21 Championship

Partners in Europe and around the world will broadcast U21 EURO. You can find your regional transportation partner here.

Europe

Albania: RTSH Sports

Andorra: m 6 beIN Sports France, TVE Spain

Armenia: Public TV Armenia

Austria: ORF

Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan Public Television

Belgium: RTBF And VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT

Bulgaria: BNT

Croatia: HRT

Cyprus: CyBC

Czech Republic: CSKA TV

Estonia: mistake

Finland: YLE

France: m 6 beIN Sports France

Georgia: GPB

Germany: ProSiebenSat.1

Tarek mountain: UEFA.tv

Greece: ERT Greece

Hungary: MTVA

Israel: Can Charlton

Italy: opinion

Kazakhstan: Kazsport

Kosovo: RTK Kosovo

Latvia: LTV

Liechtenstein: SRG SSR

Lithuania: LRT

Luxembourg: RTBF

Malta: TV program

Moldova: TVR

Monaco: m 6 And beIN Sports France

the black Mountain: RTCG

Holland: NOS

North Macedonia: MKRTV

Norway: NRK TV

Poland: TVP

Portugal: RTP And Channel 11

Republic of Ireland: UEFA.tv

Romania: TVR

San Marino: opinion

Serbia: RTS

Slovakia: rtv

Slovenia: rtv

Spain: t father

Sweden: svt

Switzerland: SRG SSR

Türkiye: TRT

Ukraine: Public Broadcasting Company

United kingdom: UEFA.tv

Vatican City: opinion

outside Europe

Afghanistan: UEFA.tv

Algeria: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

American Samoa: CBS And TUDN USA

Anguilla: UEFA.tv

Antigua and Barbuda: UEFA.tv

Argentina: UEFA.tv

Aruba: UEFA.tv

Australia: UEFA.tv

Bahamas: UEFA.tv

the two seas : beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Bangladesh: UEFA.tv

Barbados: UEFA.tv

Belize: UEFA.tv

Boys: New World Television

Bermuda: CBS

Bhutan: UEFA.tv

Bolivia: UEFA.tv

Bonaire: UEFA.tv

Brazil: UEFA.tv

British Virgin Islands: UEFA.tv

Burkina Faso: New World Television

Burundi: New World Television

Cambodia: UEFA.tv

Cameroon: New World Television

Canada: CBS

Cayman Islands: UEFA.tv

Central African Republic: New World Television

Chad: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa And New World Television

Chile: UEFA.tv

People’s republic of China: UEFA.tv

Christmas Islands: UEFA.tv

Colombia: UEFA.tv

Comoros: New World Television

Republic of the Congo: New World Television

Democratic Republic of the Congo: New World Television

Cook Islands: UEFA.tv

Costa Rica: UEFA.tv

Cuba: UEFA.tv

Curaçao: UEFA.tv

Djibouti: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa And New World Television

Dominica: UEFA.tv

dominican republic: UEFA.tv

Ecuador: UEFA.tv

Egypt: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

El Salvador: UEFA.tv

Falkland Islands: UEFA.tv

Fiji and Pacific Islands: UEFA.tv

French Guiana: beIN Sports France And m 6

French Polynesia: beIN Sports France And m 6

French Southern and Antarctic Countries: beIN Sports France And m 6

Gabon: New World Television

Granada: UEFA.tv

Guadeloupe: beIN Sports France And m 6

Guam: CBS And TUDN USA

Guatemala: UEFA.tv

Guinea: New World Television

Guyana: UEFA.tv

Haiti: UEFA.tv Honduras : UEFA.tv

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region: PCCW

India and the Indian Subcontinent: UEFA.tv

Indonesia: UEFA.tv

Iran: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Iraq: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Cote d’Ivoire: New World Television

Jamaica: UEFA.tv

Japan: UEFA.tv

Jordan: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Kiribati: UEFA.tv

The Republic of Korea: CJ media

Kuwait: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Kyrgyzstan: UEFA.tv

Laos: UEFA.tv

Lebanon: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Libya: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Macau Special Administrative Region: UEFA.tv

Madagascar: beIN Sports France And New World Television

Financial: New World Television

Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam: UEFA.tv

the moldive Islands: UEFA.tv

Mariana: CBS And TUDN USA

Marshall Islands: UEFA.tv

Martinique: beIN Sports France And m 6

Mauritania: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa And New World Television

Mauritius: beIN Sports France And New World Television

Mayotte: beIN Sports France And m 6

Mexico: UEFA.tv

Micronesia: UEFA.tv

middle of the road: CBS And TUDN USA

Mongolia: UEFA.tv

Montserrat: UEFA.tv

Morocco: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Myanmar: UEFA.tv

Nauru: UEFA.tv

Nepal: UEFA.tv

Netherlands Antilles: UEFA.tv

Nevis: UEFA.tv

New Caledonia: beIN Sports France And m 6

New Zealand: UEFA.tv

Nicaragua: UEFA.tv

Niger: New World Television

new: UEFA.tv

north korea: UEFA.tv

Sultanate of Oman: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Pakistan: UEFA.tv

Palau: UEFA.tv

Palestine (Gaza Strip and West Bank): beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Panama: UEFA.tv

Paraguay: UEFA.tv

Peru: UEFA.tv

Filipino: UEFA.tv

Pitcairn Islands: UEFA.tv

Puerto Rico: CBS And TUDN USA

The State of Qatar: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Reunion: beIN Sports France And m 6

Rwanda: New World Television

Chiba: UEFA.tv

Samoa: UEFA.tv

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Senegal: New World Television

Seychelles: New World Television

Singapore: UEFA.tv

Solomon Islands: UEFA.tv

Somalia: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

South Sudan: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Sri Lanka: UEFA.tv

Saint Barts: beIN Sports France And m 6

Saint Christopher: UEFA.tv

St. Eustatius: UEFA.tv

Saint Kitts and Nevis: UEFA.tv

Saint Lucia: UEFA.tv

Saint Martin: beIN Sports France And m 6

Saint Pierre and Miquelon: beIN Sports France And m 6

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: UEFA.tv

Sudan: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Suriname: UEFA.tv

Syria: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Taiwan / Chinese Taipei: UEFA.tv

Tajikistan: UEFA.tv

Thailand: UEFA.tv

Tibet: UEFA.tv

Togo: New World Television

Tokelau: UEFA.tv

Tonga: UEFA.tv

Tortola: UEFA.tv

Trinidad and Tobago: UEFA.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Turkmenistan: UEFA.tv

Turks and Caicos Islands: UEFA.tv

Tuvalu: UEFA.tv

The United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

United States of America: CBS And TUDN USA

Uruguay: UEFA.tv

US Minor Overseas Islands: CBS

US Virgin Islands: CBS And TUDN USA

Uzbekistan: UEFA.tv

Vanuatu: UEFA.tv

Venezuela: UEFA.tv

Vietnam: UEFA.tv

Wallis and Futuna Islands: beIN Sports France And m 6

Western Desert: UEFA.tv

Yemen: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa