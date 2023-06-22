TV & Stream: Where will U21 EURO 2023 be broadcast? | European Under-21 Championship

U21 EURO rights holder
For details on broadcasts and streams in your area, please refer to the respective broadcast partner programme.
All information is subject to an agreement reached between UEFA and the individual broadcasting partners.
UEFA.tv
Matches will be broadcast live in certain regions UEFA.tv transformation. Game highlights are available from midnight CET.
Please check the home page of UEFA.tvGames available in your area.
Official transmission partners of the European U21 Championship
Partners in Europe and around the world will broadcast U21 EURO. You can find your regional transportation partner here.
Europe
Albania: RTSH Sports
Andorra: m 6 beIN Sports France, TVE Spain
Armenia: Public TV Armenia
Austria: ORF
Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan Public Television
Belgium: RTBF And VRT
Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT
Bulgaria: BNT
Croatia: HRT
Cyprus: CyBC
Czech Republic: CSKA TV
Estonia: mistake
Finland: YLE
France: m 6 beIN Sports France
Georgia: GPB
Germany: ProSiebenSat.1
Tarek mountain: UEFA.tv
Greece: ERT Greece
Hungary: MTVA
Israel: Can Charlton
Italy: opinion
Kazakhstan: Kazsport
Kosovo: RTK Kosovo
Latvia: LTV
Liechtenstein: SRG SSR
Lithuania: LRT
Luxembourg: RTBF
Malta: TV program
Moldova: TVR
Monaco: m 6 And beIN Sports France
the black Mountain: RTCG
Holland: NOS
North Macedonia: MKRTV
Norway: NRK TV
Poland: TVP
Portugal: RTP And Channel 11
Republic of Ireland: UEFA.tv
Romania: TVR
San Marino: opinion
Serbia: RTS
Slovakia: rtv
Slovenia: rtv
Spain: t father
Sweden: svt
Switzerland: SRG SSR
Türkiye: TRT
Ukraine: Public Broadcasting Company
United kingdom: UEFA.tv
Vatican City: opinion
outside Europe
Afghanistan: UEFA.tv
Algeria: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
American Samoa: CBS And TUDN USA
Anguilla: UEFA.tv
Antigua and Barbuda: UEFA.tv
Argentina: UEFA.tv
Aruba: UEFA.tv
Australia: UEFA.tv
Bahamas: UEFA.tv
the two seas : beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Bangladesh: UEFA.tv
Barbados: UEFA.tv
Belize: UEFA.tv
Boys: New World Television
Bermuda: CBS
Bhutan: UEFA.tv
Bolivia: UEFA.tv
Bonaire: UEFA.tv
Brazil: UEFA.tv
British Virgin Islands: UEFA.tv
Burkina Faso: New World Television
Burundi: New World Television
Cambodia: UEFA.tv
Cameroon: New World Television
Canada: CBS
Cayman Islands: UEFA.tv
Central African Republic: New World Television
Chad: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa And New World Television
Chile: UEFA.tv
People’s republic of China: UEFA.tv
Christmas Islands: UEFA.tv
Colombia: UEFA.tv
Comoros: New World Television
Republic of the Congo: New World Television
Democratic Republic of the Congo: New World Television
Cook Islands: UEFA.tv
Costa Rica: UEFA.tv
Cuba: UEFA.tv
Curaçao: UEFA.tv
Djibouti: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa And New World Television
Dominica: UEFA.tv
dominican republic: UEFA.tv
Ecuador: UEFA.tv
Egypt: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
El Salvador: UEFA.tv
Falkland Islands: UEFA.tv
Fiji and Pacific Islands: UEFA.tv
French Guiana: beIN Sports France And m 6
French Polynesia: beIN Sports France And m 6
French Southern and Antarctic Countries: beIN Sports France And m 6
Gabon: New World Television
Granada: UEFA.tv
Guadeloupe: beIN Sports France And m 6
Guam: CBS And TUDN USA
Guatemala: UEFA.tv
Guinea: New World Television
Guyana: UEFA.tv
Haiti: UEFA.tv Honduras : UEFA.tv
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region: PCCW
India and the Indian Subcontinent: UEFA.tv
Indonesia: UEFA.tv
Iran: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Iraq: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Cote d’Ivoire: New World Television
Jamaica: UEFA.tv
Japan: UEFA.tv
Jordan: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Kiribati: UEFA.tv
The Republic of Korea: CJ media
Kuwait: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Kyrgyzstan: UEFA.tv
Laos: UEFA.tv
Lebanon: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Libya: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Macau Special Administrative Region: UEFA.tv
Madagascar: beIN Sports France And New World Television
Financial: New World Television
Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam: UEFA.tv
the moldive Islands: UEFA.tv
Mariana: CBS And TUDN USA
Marshall Islands: UEFA.tv
Martinique: beIN Sports France And m 6
Mauritania: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa And New World Television
Mauritius: beIN Sports France And New World Television
Mayotte: beIN Sports France And m 6
Mexico: UEFA.tv
Micronesia: UEFA.tv
middle of the road: CBS And TUDN USA
Mongolia: UEFA.tv
Montserrat: UEFA.tv
Morocco: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Myanmar: UEFA.tv
Nauru: UEFA.tv
Nepal: UEFA.tv
Netherlands Antilles: UEFA.tv
Nevis: UEFA.tv
New Caledonia: beIN Sports France And m 6
New Zealand: UEFA.tv
Nicaragua: UEFA.tv
Niger: New World Television
new: UEFA.tv
north korea: UEFA.tv
Sultanate of Oman: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Pakistan: UEFA.tv
Palau: UEFA.tv
Palestine (Gaza Strip and West Bank): beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Panama: UEFA.tv
Paraguay: UEFA.tv
Peru: UEFA.tv
Filipino: UEFA.tv
Pitcairn Islands: UEFA.tv
Puerto Rico: CBS And TUDN USA
The State of Qatar: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Reunion: beIN Sports France And m 6
Rwanda: New World Television
Chiba: UEFA.tv
Samoa: UEFA.tv
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Senegal: New World Television
Seychelles: New World Television
Singapore: UEFA.tv
Solomon Islands: UEFA.tv
Somalia: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
South Sudan: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Sri Lanka: UEFA.tv
Saint Barts: beIN Sports France And m 6
Saint Christopher: UEFA.tv
St. Eustatius: UEFA.tv
Saint Kitts and Nevis: UEFA.tv
Saint Lucia: UEFA.tv
Saint Martin: beIN Sports France And m 6
Saint Pierre and Miquelon: beIN Sports France And m 6
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: UEFA.tv
Sudan: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Suriname: UEFA.tv
Syria: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Taiwan / Chinese Taipei: UEFA.tv
Tajikistan: UEFA.tv
Thailand: UEFA.tv
Tibet: UEFA.tv
Togo: New World Television
Tokelau: UEFA.tv
Tonga: UEFA.tv
Tortola: UEFA.tv
Trinidad and Tobago: UEFA.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Turkmenistan: UEFA.tv
Turks and Caicos Islands: UEFA.tv
Tuvalu: UEFA.tv
The United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
United States of America: CBS And TUDN USA
Uruguay: UEFA.tv
US Minor Overseas Islands: CBS
US Virgin Islands: CBS And TUDN USA
Uzbekistan: UEFA.tv
Vanuatu: UEFA.tv
Venezuela: UEFA.tv
Vietnam: UEFA.tv
Wallis and Futuna Islands: beIN Sports France And m 6
Western Desert: UEFA.tv
Yemen: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”