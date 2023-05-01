Playoff: Toronto wins for the first time since 2004 – National Teams

John Tavares’ goal got the Maple Leafs celebrating after 19 years. © APA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / MIKE EHRMANN

The Toronto Maple Leafs have survived an NHL playoff series for the first time since 2004.

Canada’s traditional team prevailed 2-1 after overtime at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday and won the “Best of Seven” series 4-2. Tampa had recently reached three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals, and the Florida squad won the NHL title in 2020 and 2021.

The winner of the match for Toronto was captain John Tavares, who scored after 4.36 minutes of extra time. The Maple Leafs won all three games out of the series in Tampa in overtime. Captain Stephen Stamkos’ goal wasn’t enough for the Lightning, who had previously won 11 of their last 12 playoff series. Austin Matthews put Toronto ahead. In the second round, the Canadians were waiting for the winner of the seventh match between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers.

The Edmonton Oilers also lead by one run. And thanks to the goals of their superstars Conor McDavid and Leon Drystel, the Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 5: 4 and in the sixth game got the necessary fourth victory. The Western Conference Semifinalists now face the Vegas Golden Knights. The previous year, Edmonton had only lost in the conference final against the eventual champion Colorado Avalanche.

The domestic duel between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils gets into the clinch. The Rangers tied at 3-3 with a 5-2 home win in the series. Chris Kreider scored 1 goal and had 2 assists. Game 7 takes place across the Hudson River in Newark on Monday (2:00 a.m. EST Tuesday evening EST).

NHL Saturday Results – First Round (Best-of-7)

Eastern Conference:

Tampa Bay Lightning 1-2 AET Toronto Maple Leafs – Final streak 2-4

New York Rangers – New Jersey Devils 5: 2 – Case: 3: 3

Western Conference:

Los Angeles Kings 4-5 Edmonton Oilers – Final score: 2-4