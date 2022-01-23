Trump wanted to confiscate voting machines

After his electoral defeat, the camp of former President Donald Trump prepared an ordinance that would allow the Supreme Army to confiscate the country’s voting machines.
After Donald Trump was defeated in the election in November 2020, the White House reportedly drafted a presidential decree ordering the top US military officer to seize all voting machines in the country.
The news portal stated that the document issued by the National Archives was never signed «Politico» Friday. It shows the extreme measures Trump was willing to take to stay in power despite his defeat in the presidential election.
Politico says in the three-page document, which is one of more than 750 documents presented before the House Inquiry into the US Capitol storming committee.
Unsupported claim
The draft order, dated December 16, 2020, also provides for the appointment of a public prosecutor who must bring charges against any allegation of fraud in connection with confiscated voting machines. This action was justified by a number of conspiracy theories – which were refuted several times – according to which the voting machines were manipulated. It is unclear who wrote the draft.
Trump continues to spread the unsupported claim that massive election fraud denied him a second term. Legal action was taken against the release of the documents. He suffered a clear legal defeat in the Supreme Court this week.
The documents include, among other things, notes to his employees, emails, lists of people who visited or contacted him on January 6, 2021, and notes taken during those conversations. Among other things, the investigative committee wants to use the documents to reveal the exact background to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
sda / fi
SDA
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”