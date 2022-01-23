Trump wanted to confiscate voting machines

Trump concedes defeat in dispute over release of documents Washington, 1/20/22: According to a Supreme Court ruling, former US President Donald Trump cannot refuse to hand over documents to the commission investigating the storming of the Capitol Building. The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an emergency request from Trump to suspend an order issued by a lower court by a majority of eight of the nine justices. The commission of inquiry spoke of a “victory for the rule of law and American democracy.” The commission said the commission had already received primary documents that the former president had hoped to conceal. Former President Trump invoked the so-called executive privilege in court. It is the president’s authority to keep certain information confidential. However, a federal court ordered the release of the estimated 800-page documents to the House committee. The court said the executive privilege exists to protect the government and not the person who is no longer president. She said in November that the franchise does not exist “all the time”. After an inflammatory speech by Trump, his supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021 to prevent Biden’s election victory from being confirmed. The attack killed five people and wounded dozens. 20.01.2022

After his electoral defeat, the camp of former President Donald Trump prepared an ordinance that would allow the Supreme Army to confiscate the country’s voting machines.

After Donald Trump was defeated in the election in November 2020, the White House reportedly drafted a presidential decree ordering the top US military officer to seize all voting machines in the country.

The news portal stated that the document issued by the National Archives was never signed «Politico» Friday. It shows the extreme measures Trump was willing to take to stay in power despite his defeat in the presidential election.

Donald Trump at 15. Janoir in Florence, Arizona. Corner stone

Politico says in the three-page document, which is one of more than 750 documents presented before the House Inquiry into the US Capitol storming committee.

Unsupported claim

The draft order, dated December 16, 2020, also provides for the appointment of a public prosecutor who must bring charges against any allegation of fraud in connection with confiscated voting machines. This action was justified by a number of conspiracy theories – which were refuted several times – according to which the voting machines were manipulated. It is unclear who wrote the draft.

Trump continues to spread the unsupported claim that massive election fraud denied him a second term. Legal action was taken against the release of the documents. He suffered a clear legal defeat in the Supreme Court this week.

The documents include, among other things, notes to his employees, emails, lists of people who visited or contacted him on January 6, 2021, and notes taken during those conversations. Among other things, the investigative committee wants to use the documents to reveal the exact background to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

