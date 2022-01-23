World

This is where the Taliban fly to Norway on a private plane

January 23, 2022
Esmond Barker

    This is where the Taliban leave Kabul.

    Before that, they stood in front of the plane.

    The delegation is expected to arrive in Oslo for talks.

Against the backdrop of a looming humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, the Taliban arrived in Oslo for official talks with Western representatives. The Norwegian government announced that a Taliban delegation led by Foreign Minister Amir Shan Mottaki met with representatives of Afghan civil society on Sunday. Meetings with Western diplomats are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

During the day, the Taliban delegation was scheduled to meet Afghan women’s rights activists and journalists, among others. Talks are taking place behind closed doors.

