Trump is already out in 2024, including during Biden’s inauguration

At the twilight of his presidency, Donald Trump It discusses various methods of imminent disruption Joe Biden Asr, and on top of them announcing another run against him.

According to three people familiar with the talks, the president is refusing to acknowledge him He lost the 2020 elections As he clearly does, he has not only spoken with close and close advisors about a possible 2024 round to retake the White House but about the details of the campaign launch. The talks explored, among other things, how Trump could best timing his announcement to keep the Republican Party behind him for the next four years. Two of those familiar with the matter said that, in the past two weeks, the president had floated the idea of ​​holding an event related to 2024 during Biden’s inauguration week, perhaps on inauguration day, if Legal effort to steal the 2020 elections Finally failed.

The president and some of his closest confidants have already begun surveying prominent donors to see who will be with him, or perhaps against him, if he chooses to run in the 2024 elections. Some of Trump’s top allies told The Daily Beast that they are doing their best to stay in the president’s good fortunes, believing that Doing so will help secure a seat at the table and a future in the party – in case he runs again.

Trump’s machinations regarding the future White House administration are simultaneously a tacit admission that he views his current legal efforts as long-term endeavors and a reflection of his inherent desire to preserve political power and public interest.

According to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, the president privately bragged that he would remain in the spotlight, even if Biden was in the Oval Office, in part because the media will continue to cover him regularly since – like Trump has rated – he’s got news outlet ratings and it’s finding those. The same outlets that Biden is “boring”.

Neither the Trump campaign nor the White House provided any comment on this story on Friday.

On Thursday, Bloomberg This has been reported During a meeting in the Oval Office earlier this month between Trump, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the president said he intends to run in 2024, if the 2020 election results are not canceled due to Trump’s lawyers.

“If you do – and I think I’m speaking on behalf of everyone in the room – we’re 100 percent with you,” O’Brien told the president, according to a Bloomberg report.

The president’s efforts to devise various strategies to cling to the importance and political influence during a period that the country is still suffering from severe economic turmoil and the death toll from the Corona virus has risen sharply. It is also taking place against the backdrop of one of the loudest and most bizarre transfers of power in recent presidential history.

“It will be very difficult to concede because we know there has been a massive fraud,” Trump told a White House reporter on Thursday.

Trump’s refusal to concede was supplemented by an attempt to make it difficult for Biden to reflect his political achievements. In fact, even before Election Day 2020, many Trump administration officials were charting paths forward to make it more difficult for Biden. Re-entry into the Iranian nuclear agreement.

However, the official position of the White House, the Trump campaign, and large swaths of the Republican Party’s power centers, is that Trump won – and they have committed significant resources and funds to support this alternative reality. And they do it – and raise Big sums for itEven the vast majority of These are the most senior officials Know that the president’s legal snap attack, which was confronted by Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is doomed to failure and fueled by a conspiracy theory.

Even so, many Trump hard-liners are not giving up about the failed battle – they do keep their minds open about the 2024 race and how much they would enjoy seeing a revival run.

But any day we can designate President Trump as our president is a blessing. So if that happens, ”said Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow and Co-President of Minnesota to Trump 2020,“ I believe 100% that Donald Trump will win this election eventually. Yes, I will fully support any opportunity for him to serve the American people on as many conditions as possible. ”