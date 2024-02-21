Trial to extradite Julian Assange to US begins in London – Xinhua

London, Feb. 21, 2024 (Xinhua) — London, Britain, Feb. 20, 2024, Feb. 20, 2024 Supporters of Julian Assange are seen outside the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom. The kingdom filed its final appeal against his extradition to the United States on espionage charges. (Source: Xinhua)

London, Feb. 21, 2024 (Xinhua) — Julian Assange's supporters protest outside the UK Supreme Court in London, Britain, on Feb. Seen on 20, 2024. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Tuesday. The United Kingdom has filed its final appeal against his extradition to the United States on espionage charges. (Source: Xinhua)

London, Feb. 21, 2024 (Xinhua) — Julian Assange's wife, Stella Assange, outside the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom (UK) in London, Britain, on Feb. Seen on 20, 2024. Filed by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. He filed a final appeal in the United Kingdom on Tuesday against his extradition to the United States on espionage charges. (Source: Xinhua)

London, Feb. 21, 2024 (Xinhua) — Julian Assange's wife, Stella Assange, outside the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom (UK) in London, Britain, on Feb. Seen on 20, 2024. Filed by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. He filed a final appeal in the United Kingdom on Tuesday against his extradition to the United States on espionage charges. (Source: Xinhua)