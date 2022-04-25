Across the Atlantic – Weiner with propeller flight from Newstad to Canada

7,870 kilometers, 27.5 flight time, 5,000 meters altitude, four days in the smallest space: Martin Scherrer, chief pilot of Diamond Aircraft-based aircraft construction company Martin Scherrer and reporter Elias Gindle, hijacked the Atlantic together in a small propeller. The aircraft must be brought to buyers in Canada from Lower Austria. The adventure took them from Weiner Newstat via the Atlantic to London, Canada.

“It was definitely an experience I will never forget for the rest of my life,” Zeindl says of the flight. Because he had no idea what he was doing from the beginning: “It was only after we flew in that it seemed to me how long we would be together in a small space. You just can’t get off.

However, the abstraction that takes place after a four-day voyage of Waltvirtel native is still positive. In addition to his adventurous talent and the vast network of small airports around the world, he was particularly impressed by the sense of freedom, but also the sense of community.

“Definitely beautiful landscape,” Zeidl adds. Due to the relatively low flight altitude and speed, I was able to see and enjoy different areas during the flight. “In addition, when you move slowly with the sun, you lose time. You are wasting time and space. ”

“Horizon opened”

Aside from posts and pictures from dazzling heights, Zeindl was able to take some things with her, which means “there are more people, things, jobs and things than you think. You think that’s all you do. But that is not true. Even if it seems sizzling: the horizon is open, “the reporter said in an interview with NÖN.

The flight was in no way reduced to adventure. In the ocean between Iceland and Greenland, the jindle almost lost consciousness: there is only half the amount of oxygen at 5,000 meters above the ground. To make up for it, the pilot and passengers had to rely on their oxygen connoisseurs, much like wearing a prosthetic mustache. However, both Scherrer and Jaintel together mastered this challenge.

Four part documentary series

