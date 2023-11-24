Transport to the depths – forschung.de

It looks like snow and is called that, but it’s not: Sea snow is made up of dead algae and fecal particles. With it, stored carbon dioxide also sinks to the depths.

Marine biologist Morten Iversen from the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) in Bremerhaven looks at sea ice through a microscope.

Micrograph of sea ice. Iversen studies not only marine carbon dioxide storage, but also the cycles of nutrients such as nitrate, zinc, cadmium and iron.

A swarm of Antarctic krill (Euphausia superba) larvae under Weddell Sea sea ice.

The crustaceans have recently faced competition from sclerites (Salpa thompsoni, pictured). Researchers have found that this development reduces the ecosystem’s ability to pump biological carbon dioxide.

Close-up of Antarctic krill

Morten Iversen (center) and his team deploy so-called sediment traps in the sea to capture marine snow and determine how much organically bound carbon reaches the depths.

Experts refer to tiny underwater growths as phytoplankton, such as single-celled algae (micrograph). Researchers are currently trying to evaluate the importance of phytoplankton migration between ocean layers for carbon storage.

