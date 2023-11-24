November 24, 2023

Transport to the depths – forschung.de

Faye Stephens November 24, 2023 1 min read

It looks like snow and is called that, but it’s not: Sea snow is made up of dead algae and fecal particles. With it, stored carbon dioxide also sinks to the depths.
© Henk-Jan Hoving/GEOMAR

Marine biologist Morten Iversen from the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) in Bremerhaven looks at sea ice through a microscope.
© Tim Kalvilage

Micrograph of sea ice. Iversen studies not only marine carbon dioxide storage, but also the cycles of nutrients such as nitrate, zinc, cadmium and iron.
© Morten Iversen / AWI

A swarm of Antarctic krill (Euphausia superba) larvae under Weddell Sea sea ice.
© Ulrich Freer

The crustaceans have recently faced competition from sclerites (Salpa thompsoni, pictured). Researchers have found that this development reduces the ecosystem’s ability to pump biological carbon dioxide.
© Jan Michels

Close-up of Antarctic krill
© Alfred Wegener Institute

Morten Iversen (center) and his team deploy so-called sediment traps in the sea to capture marine snow and determine how much organically bound carbon reaches the depths.
© Tim Kalvilage

Experts refer to tiny underwater growths as phytoplankton, such as single-celled algae (micrograph). Researchers are currently trying to evaluate the importance of phytoplankton migration between ocean layers for carbon storage.
© Annegret Store, GEOMAR

See also  Equal Opportunity: Unbalanced Equal Opportunity Measures in Universities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Science – Supplements for Children: Helpful or Useless? – knowledge

November 24, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

AI produces deceptive real research data

November 23, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

5 ingenious home remedies that help instantly

November 23, 2023 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

2 min read

Nissan Juke and Qashqai are planned as purely electric cars

November 24, 2023 Faye Stephens
5 min read

More than just hype: Artificial intelligence in everyday testing

November 24, 2023 Ulva Robson
1 min read

Transport to the depths – forschung.de

November 24, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Two-time champion Harald Hasselbach has died

November 24, 2023 Eileen Curry