Toronto also canceled this year

(Motorsport-Total.com) – It was already underway, and now it’s official: IndyCar won’t be racing on a street circuit in Toronto (Canada) this year either. On Friday, the organizer officially announced the cancellation of the city race scheduled for July 11th.

In Toronto there will be no IndyCar in 2021 for the third time after 2008 and 2020

With the Toronto race already falling victim to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it is this, or the related restrictions and regulations in the Canadian province of Ontario, that is once again the reason for the cancellation.

IndyCar President Mark Miles describes the Toronto City Race as “a hallmark of our summer calendar” and thus “heartbreaking because it is now missing for the second year in a row.” According to Miles, the racing series aims to “return full speed” to Toronto from 2022 onward.

The replacement race for Toronto has not been confirmed in the IndyCar 2021 calendar. According to the IndyCar announcement, “Several scenarios are being considered”. Most likely, one of the current races will be inflated in a double head. Candidates for this would be Elkhart Lake (June 20) or Mid-Ohio (July 4). Contrary to the original plan, both racetracks held two races instead of one in the 2020 IndyCar season.

As for Toronto, the cancellation of 2021 now marks the third year since it was first introduced in 1986 in which the race will not take place. Aside from 2020, there was no driving in the Canadian capital in 2008 either. At the time, a short-term reunion between the ChampCar series and the Indy Racing League was the reason there was no place on the calendar.