Tonga volcano has released water into the stratosphere for 58,000 ponds

The massive volcanic eruption in January increased the water vapor content of the stratosphere by 10 percent.

The eruption of the Hengja Tonga-Hung Hapai volcano on the Pacific island of Tonga on January 15 continues to astound scientists. Atmospheric researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Examination in a studyWhich water effect It has been called a volcanic eruption of great heights. As it turns out, the amount of water can contain even Impact on the global climate to have. Ten percent more in the stratosphere 146 Tg of water vapor was released in the eruption at a height of up to 53 km shipped. This corresponds to the amount of water 58000 swimming pool olympic proportions, NASA reports. “We’ve never seen anything like this before,” says study leader Luis Milan. The amount of water corresponds to 10 percent of the amount of water vapor normally present in the stratosphere.