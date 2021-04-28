Today’s TV Show – Today’s TV

TV show today

Those who want to watch TV nowadays either use the program guide or – especially popular among younger TV viewers – use the program guide they trust online. In TV SPIELFILM there is a file “Today’s TV program”Practical overview Compilation of all programs today. From flagship programs Das Erste, ZDF, RTL, Sat.1, ProSieben, and kabel eins to special interest channels, third-party programs, and sports or informational channels: Anyone who wants to know the program today can easily navigate through the presentation.

TV Today: Versatile but also confusing

Over the years, more and more broadcasters fill the German TV scene. who is this TV show today Whoever wants to keep an eye should have a wide perspective. The average German TV household receives more than 70 complete programs On his TV set there are a total of more than 400 programs on German TV. Today, national, regional, and local television programs dominate the program. With the advent of streaming services like Netflix and Amazon or the increasing importance of pay TV, the choice of television is increasing all the time.

With today’s TV program, the program guide provides an overview in times of confusion. TV SPIELFILM also helps you choose the right program: we give advice about the program every day, and we show with a well-known thumb whether or not the program is worth the effort today. The Comments and tips It comes from the editorial team, is selected and written with an experienced conscience and eye every day. Information related to gender, actors, and age rating can also be seen on TV. A clear presentation in the form of a schedule divides the individual programs into chronological order and provides a quick overview of the daily TV program.

TV Today: Websites and Applications

Another possibility not only to get acquainted with the TV program, but also for live tuning, is via digital shows from TV SPIELFILM. With th Applications or via the website It can be converted directly into the daily program.

There is also a connection to broadcast shows within each program: if a series can also be streamed via Netflix, Amazon, Maxdome and Co. You can find this in the TV SPIELFILM Electronic Program Guide.

Mobile phone access, updated information after a program change, and the ability to sort channels as you like are other benefits of today’s TV. The built-in features are also useful Search bar and reminder function. This function gives the viewer the opportunity to choose the movies, series or documentaries he prefers for the program today and put them on the watch list. Shortly before the broadcast, the user is notified of the required program on the TV today.