Ryanair stops language tests for travelers from South Africa to the UK

Ryanair was recently criticized for introducing language tests for flights from South Africa to Great Britain. Against this background the number of fake passports increased. Now the company is reacting to international criticism – and stopping the practice.

Dublin Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has dropped controversial language tests for South African passengers following criticism. “We have completed the Afrikaans test because it makes no sense,” said Michael O’Leary, the company’s boss, quoting the BBC. At the dpa’s request, Ryanair on Wednesday confirmed the outcome of the proceedings. Information about this experiment caused international criticism.

It was designed for South African travelers before flights to Great Britain. After learning of the increase in the number of fake South African passports, testing with knowledge questions was introduced in Africa, Ryanair justifying the practice at the time. So this test will help identify passengers who have fake passports.

“Our team conducted an Afrikaans test with 12 simple questions,” O’Leary said, according to the BBC. “It simply came to our notice then. But we do not think it is appropriate.

Language testing in Ryanair: Practical prejudice

Afrikaans – related to Dutch – is one of the many official languages ​​of South Africa and is spoken by a large white minority. Victims have complained that the practice is discriminatory and reminiscent of racist repression.

Ryanair does not provide flights from South Africa to the UK. Last week, the BBC quoted a South African traveler who wanted to fly from the Canary Islands to Great Britain as angry over the test. “This is the language of racism,” Dinesh Joseph told the station.

According to the BBC, the test asked what the international area code for South Africa was, the name of the capital or the name of the president. Refund of airfare for those who fail the exam.

RND / dpa