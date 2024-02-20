After a long day, sometimes there's nothing better than… In the evening to take a shower And wash everything. But according to experts, this is not always a good idea, especially if you shower before going to bed. We took a closer look at it.

This is why you should not shower in the evening

There are several reasons why you should not shower in the evening before going to bed. We've taken a closer look at a couple of them.

1. Showering can keep you awake

It definitely depends on what temperature you shower at in the evening. A warm shower can lower our body temperature and help us sleep. Researchers have suggested that warm water can stimulate circulation in the hands and feet, allowing body heat to escape more quickly. There is also a study a resultthis Also, taking a hot bath one to three hours before bed can help you fall asleep more quickly.

However, things look very different when you take a cold shower. Cold showers make your body worse Awake Ensuring a higher level of vigilance. The cold also encourages you to breathe more deeply, which reduces carbon dioxide levels in the body and enhances concentration. For this reason, it is best to postpone a cold shower until the morning.

2. Increased risk of infection

If you shower in the evening, you risk sleeping with wet hair. This can in turn lead to some types of infection. If you think that wet or damp hair can make you feel cold while sleeping, then you are wrong. Wet hair can make you feel cold and uncomfortable. But you won't catch a cold from it. Because colds, flu and Covid-19 are caused by viruses through bodily fluids He referred.

However, going to bed with wet hair is still a problem Infect. that's why Fungi and bacteria thrive in a warm, moist environment, and damp or damp hair is the perfect environment for this.

Anyone who sleeps with wet or wet hair is at risk of developing the following infections:

Aspergillosis is an infection caused by the fungus Aspergillus, a common mold it causes Become. This lives on inside and outside. Most people breathe in Aspergillus spores every day without getting sick.

Malassezia folliculitis is one Related to fungi young love illness, which is often misdiagnosed as acne vulgaris. Although it is often associated with acne vulgaris, this condition can last for years without being completely eliminated with traditional acne medications.

Ringworm of the scalp

Ringworm on the scalp is a rash caused by a fungal infection it causes Become. It usually causes Itchy, scaly bald spots on the head. Ringworm gets its name from its circular appearance and has nothing to do with a worm. Ringworm on the scalp is one Contagious infection.

If you shower in the evening, dry yourself well and blow dry

Bathing in the evening is not a problem at all and is actually recommended in most cases. If you shower in the evening, you wash off the dirt from the day and go to bed clean. However, you should make sure to take a warm shower, dry yourself well afterwards, and completely blow-dry your hair.