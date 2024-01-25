January 25, 2024

This is why we shrink as we age – Health

Faye Stephens January 25, 2024 1 min read

But other age-related processes make us smaller, too. One of the most important causes is low bone density, which is thought to be caused by a decline in estrogen and testosterone with age. Vitamin D deficiency and decreased calcium absorption as we age can worsen this process, sometimes leading to a bone disease known as osteoporosis. As bones become weaker and more porous, the vertebrae that make up the spine can become compressed under our weight, leading to fractures. Surprisingly, most of these fractures are painless, which is why we usually don't notice how our spine becomes shorter over time. This bone loss occurs more frequently in postmenopausal women. Posture can also have an effect on body size. For example, if we sit hunched over in front of our computer for years, this can lead to deformation of the spine, which also makes us smaller. Paying attention to healthy sitting posture, getting up and stretching from time to time, and targeted back training are the right antidote.

See also  Science 2023 – Year in Review – SWR Kultur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Science: Researchers in Hamburg have developed portable computer tomography

January 25, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Epilepsy – one of the most common neurological diseases – South Tyrol News

January 24, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Science – Important Young Talent Award for Chemists from Bochum – Knowledge

January 24, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

2 min read

Skistar will not travel to the World Cup in the USA and Canada

January 25, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

This is why we shrink as we age – Health

January 25, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

Google Lumiere: AI video hack

January 25, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

The analysis predicts a strong shift to the right in the European elections

January 25, 2024 Esmond Barker