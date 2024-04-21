This is what the logos of major companies looked like in the Middle Ages

What did the logos of major companies and institutions look like in the past? A question we may never get an answer to…or will we?
indeed! Artist Elijah Stallone answers this very question. He, who calls himself a “medieval artist” on X, refers to his name Instagram account Corporate logos are well known today, but in a style from the 6th to the 15th centuries.
About the artist:
30-year-old Russian Ilya Denisov lives in St. Petersburg and works as an illustrator for a cryptocurrency company. The idea for the heraldry came to him while visiting medieval castles in Belarus.
Here are his best medieval slogans:
Audi
cars factory
Lacoste
Clothing brand
Windows
Microsoft operating system
Instant messaging service
Tik Tok
social network
IKEA
Furnishing set
social network
Airbnb
The electronic portal for booking and renting accommodation
cable
Instant messaging service
Social news aggregator
Threads
social network
brown
Manufacturer of small electrical appliances
Walt Disney
American media company
Kappa
Sporting goods maker
Nestle
Food company
Amazon
Online mail order company
Harley Davidson
Motorcycle manufacturer
PayPal
Online payment service operator
Adidas company
Sporting goods maker
Playboy
American men's magazine
apple
Hardware and software developers and technology companies
Ralph Lauren Company
Fashion company
Spotify
Audio streaming service
Puma
Sporting goods maker
