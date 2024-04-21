This is what the logos of major companies looked like in the Middle Ages

What did the logos of major companies and institutions look like in the past? A question we may never get an answer to…or will we?

indeed! Artist Elijah Stallone answers this very question. He, who calls himself a “medieval artist” on X, refers to his name Instagram account Corporate logos are well known today, but in a style from the 6th to the 15th centuries.

Personal photo of his Instagram account. Simply put, we've shown that here too. picture: Instagram

About the artist:

30-year-old Russian Ilya Denisov lives in St. Petersburg and works as an illustrator for a cryptocurrency company. The idea for the heraldry came to him while visiting medieval castles in Belarus.

Here are his best medieval slogans:

Audi

cars factory

Lacoste

Clothing brand

Windows

Microsoft operating system

WhatsApp

Instant messaging service

Tik Tok

social network

IKEA

Furnishing set

Instagram

social network

Photo: Instagram/Instagram lol

Airbnb

The electronic portal for booking and renting accommodation

cable

Instant messaging service

Reddit

Social news aggregator

Threads

social network

brown

Manufacturer of small electrical appliances

Walt Disney

American media company

Image: Instagram/Walt Disney

Kappa

Sporting goods maker

Nestle

Food company

Amazon

Online mail order company

Harley Davidson

Motorcycle manufacturer

picture. Instagram/Harley-Davidson

PayPal

Online payment service operator

Adidas company

Sporting goods maker

Playboy

American men's magazine

apple

Hardware and software developers and technology companies

Ralph Lauren Company

Fashion company

Photo: Instagram/Polo Ralph Lauren

Spotify

Audio streaming service

Puma

Sporting goods maker

More art stories:

(Named)