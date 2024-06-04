The Trojan targets your bank account details

Homepage consumer

from: Kay Hartwig

The “Grandoreiro” Trojan affects many countries. The scam wants victims’ bank details – and has caused millions in losses.

Bremen – Criminals are regularly able to use fraudulent means to extract money from unsuspecting victims. newly Consumer advice centers and health insurance companies have warned against stealing from those in need of care. Now make a serious one to cheat The round in which the perpetrators want to obtain the owners’ banking details via their smartphones.

A dangerous scam threatens smartphone users: a Trojan targets your bank account details

According to a report by cybersecurity experts at IBM Security, the “Grandoreiro” banking Trojan is currently spreading rapidly. On your website Securityintelligence.com Experts are urgently warning of Trojan phishing attacks. It tries to obtain the banking details of its victims via fake emails.

According to security experts at IBM, the “Grandoreiro” program targeted customer data of about 1,500 banks. According to the report, such fraud attempts and malware activities have already been recorded in more than 60 countries around the world. Germany is also one of them. The regions affected so far are Europe, Africa, North, Central and South America and the Indo-Pacific region – including Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

What is a Trojan horse? The term “Troy” comes from the ancient Greek story of the treacherous Trojan Horse that led to the fall of the city of Troy. When it comes to your computer, a Trojan virus works in a similar way – it hides in seemingly harmless programs or tries to trick you into downloading them. The name was coined in a 1974 US Air Force report that speculated on hypothetical methods by which computers could be hacked. (source: kaspersky.de)

Banking Trojan “Grandoreiro” – this is how fraud attempts work

The “Grandoreiro” Trojan scam usually follows a certain pattern:

Phishing emails are sent claiming to come from government entities such as tax authorities, financial services and electricity authorities in Mexico, Argentina or South Africa.

In fake emails, recipients are deceived with official logos and are put under (time) pressure with calls to action.

Fraudulent emails contain links to supposed invoices, bank statements or tax documents – anyone who clicks on them will be trapped.

Clicking on links in phishing emails downloads a ZIP file containing the “Grandoreiro” malware, which it then executes.

Through phishing emails like this, the “Grandoreiro” Trojan attempts to obtain the recipient’s banking details. © IBM Security

About $120 million in losses caused by the “Grandoreiro” banking Trojan.

how chip.de Reportedly, the “Grandoreiro” banking Trojan has been worrying authorities and banks for a long time. Accordingly, a joint operation took place between Interpol, Caixa Bank, the security company ESFT, and the Brazilian and Spanish authorities in January 2024. Their goal: to stop “Grandoreiro”, because the Trojan has been attacking people and institutions in Spanish-speaking countries since 2017. This malware appears to have been successful, The damage it caused was estimated at about $120 million.

According to the report, five suspects were arrested in Brazil in this regard. However, the “Grandoreiro” Trojan has managed to develop further thanks to technical modifications and has not yet been completely eliminated. Sparkasse also recently warned of fraud attempts and “unusual account movements.” (x)