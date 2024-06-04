June 4, 2024

Cambridge Audio Firmware Update | Fair audio news

Gilbert Cox June 4, 2024 1 min read

Cambridge Audio has updated its StreamMagic streaming platform and is offering new features in the form of a firmware update, which will primarily benefit owners of the Audio EVO and CXN100 models as well as Tidal users.

Cambridge Audio firmware update: functions in detail

Perhaps the most important piece of information for anyone using Tidal to stream high-resolution music, Tidal Connect Hi-Res is now fully supported. What’s also new is that StreamMagic is now easier than ever to manipulate presets and move played titles into playlists.

Cambridge podcasters can now show what the hour has come

Then there’s a special feature: the built-in display on the Cambridge CNX100 (current test report) and Audio EVO can now also function as a VU meter (simulated via software) or as a clock. This way, the devices get an “analog flair,” so to speak.

The update is free of course, is done “over the air” (i.e. via an internet connection) and can be easily run from all compatible devices.

communication

Cambridge Audio
Gallery Court, Hankey Place
20095 London SE1 4BB
England

Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.cambridgeaudio.com/eur/de

See also  Discovering a new "super-Earth" near us

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Data Security: The Secret Service recommends restarting your cell phone

June 4, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Starting July 5th, Google will no longer index pages that cannot be viewed on mobile devices

June 4, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Naughty Dog doesn’t want to make The Last of Us forever, with several projects in the pipeline

June 3, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

3 min read

Gruyère Space Program: the first Swiss rocket to fly into space

June 4, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Head protection while swinging – “Less headache the next morning” – Sports

June 4, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

Cambridge Audio Firmware Update | Fair audio news

June 4, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

An 83-year-old bison was gored in Yellowstone National Park

June 4, 2024 Esmond Barker