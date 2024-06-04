Cambridge Audio Firmware Update | Fair audio news

Cambridge Audio has updated its StreamMagic streaming platform and is offering new features in the form of a firmware update, which will primarily benefit owners of the Audio EVO and CXN100 models as well as Tidal users.

Cambridge Audio firmware update: functions in detail

Perhaps the most important piece of information for anyone using Tidal to stream high-resolution music, Tidal Connect Hi-Res is now fully supported. What’s also new is that StreamMagic is now easier than ever to manipulate presets and move played titles into playlists.

Then there’s a special feature: the built-in display on the Cambridge CNX100 (current test report) and Audio EVO can now also function as a VU meter (simulated via software) or as a clock. This way, the devices get an “analog flair,” so to speak.

The update is free of course, is done “over the air” (i.e. via an internet connection) and can be easily run from all compatible devices.

