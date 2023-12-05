The Scots must lose to reach the 2024 Olympics

Scotland’s Jenna Clarke (here in the match against Belgium) and her teammates face a dilemma: if they don’t lose badly to England in the Nations League, their Olympic qualification will be in jeopardy. © IMAGO/Civil Octem | Sportpix.be

If the Scottish footballers around Bavaria’s Samantha Kerr want to be on the field at the 2024 Olympics, there is only one thing left for them to do: a devastating loss to rivals England.

Scottish footballers face a dilemma on Tuesday: in order to realize their Olympic dream, the team led by Samantha Kerr of German champions Bayern Munich will likely have to lose their home game to eternal rival England – preferably in the following manner. As much as possible. “It’s all going to be a bit strange at Hampden on Tuesday,” the BBC wrote of the unusually marked duel.

Cause of the problem: The four parts of the United Kingdom, Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland play with their own teams in FIFA competitions. Only one team from Great Britain is allowed to compete in the Olympic Games. The prerequisite for this is England’s qualification, as was determined before the start of the qualifiers. If the European champions make it to the Olympics, players from England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland will travel to Paris as “Team GB” in 2024.

England need a big win over Scotland

The problem: England must reach the final round of the UEFA Nations League in order to get a ticket to the Olympics. To achieve this, a big win over Scotland in Glasgow may be needed – in qualifying Group A1, England are only second behind the Netherlands on the same points heading into the final round of play. Scotland are already in last place with just two points. (Mr. Juma)