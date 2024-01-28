Homepage consumer

Nuts are little nutritional miracles. They provide a lot of energy and make you healthy. But what actually are the healthiest nuts in the world?

Nuts are often underestimated but are an important source of nutrients. In fact, every menu should be balanced. But there are a lot of different ones. This begs the question: Which nuts are the healthiest? It's not that hard to break, as it turns out! Based on nutritional content and numerous nutritional studies and evidence HEIDELBERG24 has compiled a list of the healthiest nuts.

Which nuts are best?

There is more to a balanced diet The most healthy vegetables in the world Or a lot of fruit. With their high healthy fat and protein content and low carbs, nuts are a nutritious energy boost that keeps you feeling full and can even help you lose weight. In addition to good unsaturated fatty acids that benefit the cardiovascular system, they also contain a lot of fiber that is beneficial for digestion.

They also provide vitamins and minerals, whether vitamin B, E, magnesium, potassium or sodium. This means that nuts are so healthy that despite their high calorie content, they can or even should be eaten daily. However, many nuts in supermarkets are imported from all over the world. If you can, you should make sure that the nuts don't have to travel too far.

Nuts are part of a healthy, balanced diet, like fruits and vegetables. © Daniel Karmann/DPA

The world's healthiest nut – a classic

Number 1 on the list of the healthiest nuts in the world is almost a home victory. Local walnuts, of all things, impress with their ideal ratio of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. It also contains many nutrients, including plenty of potassium, magnesium, iron, zinc, vitamin B, and vitamin E.

This is what makes walnuts a real booster for the immune system and brain performance, as nutrition and health publications agree. In addition, it is high in antioxidants, which have an anti-inflammatory effect and are said to have a natural anti-aging effect.

What are healthy nuts?

Second place is a little more unusual. Macadamia can be found on many menus here. Rightly so! It is impressive in many B vitamins and vitamin E as well as valuable minerals such as potassium, phosphorus and magnesium. The noble walnut of Australian origin is considered the queen of nuts. They also contain a lot of fiber, but more fat than other nuts.

The expensive imported walnuts are followed by a more common type of nut: hazelnuts. It has been part of our diet for thousands of years. In addition to vitamins, good fats and minerals, it provides a good percentage of protein. A quick overview of the world's top 5 healthiest nuts, compiled by HEIDELBERG24:

First place: walnuts

Second place: Macadamia

Third place: Hazelnuts

Fourth place: almonds

Fifth place: peanuts

Which is healthier: walnuts or cashews?

As the HEIDELBERG24 walnut rating confirms, walnuts outperform cashews as a healthier nut. Cashews are also an excellent source of nutrients, and according to EatSmarter, they contain plenty of protein, fiber, and minerals – and with fewer calories. However, walnuts fall short of the versatile combination that walnuts bring with omega-3 fatty acids.

Walnuts also contain more vitamin E and magnesium. Cashews barely make it to the list of top 5 healthy nuts. By the way, some of the healthiest nuts on the list aren't actually nuts in the botanical sense. This also applies to cashews, which are actually the seeds of the cashew fruit. Peanuts are also legumes, and almonds, strictly speaking, are stone fruits.

What nuts should you eat every day?

Basically, you should include a portion of nuts in your daily meals. A handful should be more than enough. If it helps you eat more nuts, you should do so based on your preferences. If you want to get the maximum amount of nutrients, you can focus on the list of the healthiest nuts in the world.

Even those who don't like nuts or young children who might choke on nuts can get valuable nutrients in the form of nut butter. You can make your own by roasting the nuts in the oven and then chopping them lukewarm in a food processor. The puree can then be packed into jars, sealed tightly and stored in the shade. It works well for spreading or baking.

What nuts are you not allowed to eat in abundance?

People with allergies in particular should be careful not to eat too many nuts. Almonds, pistachios, cashews, and pine nuts can be easier to tolerate than other nuts for people with mild allergies. However, everything here should be treated with caution. In general, you shouldn't eat too many Brazil nuts daily. A maximum of two times a day is recommended because it has a fairly high radium content.

If taken in excess, they can also cause selenium poisoning. Both beech nuts and almonds also produce hydrogen cyanide when consumed. Therefore, they must be reheated well beforehand by roasting or baking. You should also pay attention to storage, as some nuts, such as pistachios, are susceptible to mold. If the nuts smell or taste rancid or musty, they should be discarded immediately. (palm)