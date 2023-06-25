The largest flower in the world: the Titan arum is about to bloom in Basel – Basel

Its scent is very strong and it has a strong flower: the Titan arum of the University of Basel will soon bloom. A tropical home visit might be worthwhile. But you have to be fast.

Titan arum in the Botanical Garden of the University of Basel is about to bloom. It is the largest flower in the world. It reaches a height of three meters, but it blooms for only two days. This is supposed to happen between the 25th and 30th of June. The plant only blooms in Basel every two to three years, the University of Basel announced on Friday.

This tropical plant originally comes from the rainforests of Sumatra (Indonesia) and is in great danger. Its aroma is characteristic during flowering. During the first evening of flowering, Titan Arum releases a sulfuric fragrance that smells like rotting flesh. The plant thus attracts pollinators to carrion flies, carrion beetles, and carrion bees. The exact flowering time is announced by the University of Basel on the Botanic Garden’s website. On the evening of flowering, the garden is open until 11 p.m. Titan Arum is located in the new tropical house which opened at the end of May.