The Italians paved the pit themselves – nearly 900 francs in fines

He turned to the municipal administration several times to ask them to patch up the hole – to no avail. So the 72-year-old took action himself: He decided to fill in the hole himself. But now it costs him dearly.
Because shortly after that, a bus rumbled at his house. Cost: 882 euros (about 860 francs). Reason for the fine: Carrying out potentially dangerous acts in a public place without a permit or qualification.
Trenta shared the message on Facebook. “If you think I’m a fool,” he told Corriere della Sera, “you’re wrong.” “You provoked me, so I am now filing a counterclaim against the city government for negligence.”
The pensioner does not think to pay the fine. Why should I be punished, he asks, and not those who knew about the problem and did not intervene?
The Italian has received a lot of cheers on social media. One person comments on Trenta’s post that they sent a protest email to Barlassina City Hall.
Trenta himself wants to “fight to the bitter end to have this fine lifted”. In his view, this represented an “injustice”.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”