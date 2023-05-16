Lukashenko’s riddle: “Madame Tussauds would have died of envy”

– Madame Tussauds died of envy. The Belarusian ruler reappears a week later. But speculations about his poor health do not subside. There is even irony. Frank Nienhuysen

Official photo of the Office of the Presidency: Alexander Lukashenko at the Army Command Center in Minsk. Photo: Keystone

Potato news is one of the most important news in Belarus because it is an agricultural country. And on Monday evening, state agency Belta reported that potatoes in Belarus had already been planted in 82 percent of all planned areas. The report and photo came in second place, it was so loud, only one thing was more important: the first sign of life from Alexander Lukashenko a week later.

You can see a ruler in military uniform visiting a military base with his left hand covered in a bandage. Lukashenko was told he was ready to fight, and there was not a line in the state media report that foreshadowed the big debate that has been preoccupying people for a week: Is Alexander Lukashenko sick, seriously?

Posted in Victory celebrations on May 9 in Moscow

The 68-year-old dictator was last seen on May 9 at a victory celebration on Red Square in Moscow, visibly beaten in the stands. Unlike other heads of state, he did not walk to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the Kremlin wall, some 300 meters away. Lukashenko let himself be pushed. In Minsk on Sunday, for the first time in nearly 30 years, he was unable to deliver a speech on the day of the oath of allegiance. The prime minister had to represent him. Rumors of a hospital stay followed.

Contrary to the silence in Minsk, Russian deputy Konstantin Zatulin confirmed on Sunday that Alexander Lukashenko is not doing well. Try to appease: “People are simply sick.” The first photo of the governor, published by the Belarusian media on Monday evening, was intended to refute all speculation, but instead fueled it at first.

“Health problems exist, they are chronic, and they can get worse.” Vitaly Tsygankov, author

Lukashenko’s face looked waxy and mask-like, “Madame Tussauds would have died of envy,” Belarusian political analyst Artgum Shragebman wrote sarcastically, “had she seen the picture.”

Then it was replaced with a more normal look. A video of Lukashenko speaking to the leaders was also released. Everything was dissected, interpreted, the image, the facial expression, the bound hand, the tall thermal mug that stood next to him, “used by former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev in his later years,” according to exiled Belarusian broadcaster Belsat. .

Almost 30 years in power: Alexander Lukashenko visits a military base in Belarus. Photo: AFP

Lukashenko has enjoyed dictatorial rule in Belarus since 1994, and the state of health and secrecy plays a much larger role there than in democracies. “It is an indication of a totalitarian regime when the state of health of the man running the state is kept a secret,” wrote political author Vitaly Tsygankov for Belsat magazine. The fact that Lukashenko has been seen again doesn’t change that much. “Health problems exist, they are chronic, and they can get worse.”

Zhigankov recalled 2015, when the whole country was talking about Lukashenko’s alleged heart attack. Opposition politician Pavel Latushko said Lukashenko may be suffering from myocarditis.

We must be ready for any possible development in Belarus.” Svetlana Tichanovskaya, opposition member-in-exile

The Belarusian opposition is watching closely if and how Lukashenko appears. It lurks that the Lukashenko era is coming to an end and that the window for change may open. “For us, this means that we have to be ready for any possible development in Belarus,” explained Svetlana Tichanovskaya, who might have won the presidential election against Lukashenko in August 2020 without the regime’s manipulation, of rumors about his health. . Our goal is to democratically develop Belarus and prevent Russian interference.”

The person who also wants this is Victor Babariko. Before his arrest, he was considered Lukashenko’s most important rival. He has been in prison for three years. But where is he? Relatives and lawyers have been searching for Lukashenko’s critic for 19 days. At the end of April, he was taken to a clinic, according to Zerkalo, an independent agency. Since then, his health and whereabouts are unknown. Once Alexander Lukashenko returns, Viktor Babariko’s whereabouts will be the next mystery.

