The Foxes go to the quarter-finals with a defeat – ICEHL

HCB Südtirol deprived Alperia of a sense of accomplishment at the end of the intermediate run. But defeat to the Vienna Capitals is likely.

The Foxes lost third place in the table from the Austrian capital in a match in which the special teams made the difference in a ratio of 1: 3. However, the result was only a statistic value for both opposing sides. Subsequently, the focus in the ICE Hockey League shifted to the selection of the playoffs, with Bolzano picking his opponent in the quarter-finals.

Before the snow wave came into action, Dennis Robertson was awarded the “Fighting Spirit Award”. The outstanding defender from Canada has been honored this season by journalists and White and Red supporters for his tireless efforts.

After a minute of silence for Mark Pavlich, who died early, Bozen and Vienna initially offered a fast-paced game, but without using the full performance potential. It was in preparation for the start of the playoff game on Friday. At the end of a poor first period, Marco struck the bull’s-eye splash in a power game. The Val Gardena striker has ended a peat slump that has lasted since December 22 with a specific time.

After that there was not much to see about Bolzano, instead Vienna took the reins and turned things around with two goals: Fabio Artner scored a rebound in the 26th minute and Nicholas Hartl with a goal in the 37th minute. The fourth goal in the evening outnumbered striker Tai Launay The final score was 3-1 in the final minutes.

VSV secures the last ticket

While both HCB and Vienna Capitals were already into the mental playoffs at times, Villach at Dornbirn and the Black Wings Linz at Graz 99ers were still looking for a ticket for a post-season in Distant Duel. In the end, this was taken over by Villachers, who had the upper hand in the true crime thriller against Dornbirn.

HCB Südtirol Alperia – Spusu Vienna Capitals 1: 3

HCB: Irving (Fazio); Robertson-Yodz, Petronero-Plastino, Fournier-Tofriere; Halmo Catenacci Bardaro, Frank Findlay Jazzley, Frego Bernard Insaam, Gillati Alberga Michele, Beecheler

Caps: Starckbaum (carpenter); Wal-Peter, Hackl-Gautier, Beef-Fisher, Bess-Nissner-Looney, Archibald-Walkovitz-Rutter, Bauer-Grosselischer-Hartl, Richter-Artner-Keatinger, Baller

Coach: Cameron

rip: 1: 0 Marco Insam (19.30), 1: 1 Fabio Artner (26.03), 1: 2 Nicholas Hartl (37.00), 1: 3 Tai Lonnie (56.00)

Other results from Sunday:

Klagenfurt – Fehervar 4: 2

Goals: 1: 0 Witting (11.47), 2: 0 Koch (28.58), 2: 1 Erdely (32.16), 3: 1 Obersteiner (37.10), 4: 1 Ganahl (41.11), 4: 2 Hari (47.05)



Bratislava – Innsbruck 2: 3

Tore: 1: 0 Hults (9.08), 1: 1 Ciampini (11.36), 2: 1 Faith (20.45), 2: 2 Ciampini (22.31), 3: 2 Christoffer (52.10)



Dornbirn – Villach 5: 6 nV

Tore: 1: 0 Rapuzzi (3.11), 2: 0 Woger (19.53), 2: 1 Gill (21.36), 3: 1 Straka (26.45), 4: 1 Luciani (27.50), 4: 2 Mangene (30.57), 4: 3 Cosmachuk (32.10), 5: 3 Egger (38.15), 5: 4 Polastron (47.59), 5: 5 Collins (51.50), 5: 6 (penalties)



Graz – Linz 3: 5

Tore: 0: 1 Lebler (0.49), 0: 2 Yan (8.53), 1: 2 Rappold (9.06), 1: 3 Beaudoin (11.33), 2: 3 Rappold (12.00), 2: 4 Pusnik (17.22), 3: 4 Kirschlager (42.52), 3: 5 Jan (46.38)



Final Schedule for Selection Round:

SP G U Fifth Television s 1. Suditerol HCB 8 5 3 27:23 18 2. Klagenfurt AC 8 5 3 28:24 17 3rd EC Salzburg 8 5 3 27:22 14 4. Vienna capitals 8 3 5 29:27 11 5. Fehervar AV19 8 2 6 25:40 7

Quali tour final schedule:

SP G U Fifth Television s 1. The capitals of Bratislava 10 5 5 26:26 22 2. Dornbirn Bulldogs 10 4 6 32:34 22 3. Velacher SV 10 7 3 38:30 20 4. EHC Linz 10 7 3 36:28 20 5th HC Innsbruck 10 4 6 30:34 14 6. Graz 99ers 10 3 7 22:32 13

