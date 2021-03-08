Federer before coming back: “My knee determines how long I play” – Tennis

Tennis star Roger Federer. © WHAT / afp / BOSCH RODGER

Before his eagerly awaited return after a hiatus of more than a year, tennis star Roger Federer does not know exactly in which case he will return.

“I feel good, but there are still a lot of question marks,” the 39-year-old Swiss player said on Sunday in Doha. Longtime world number one player will likely start the tournament there on Tuesday or Wednesday. After touring the first round, Federer met the winner in the duel between Frenchman Jeremy Chardy and Daniel Evans of Great Britain.

“Now it’s all about getting better, faster and stronger,” Federer said. As it is every year, his big goal is Wimbledon, as he has already won eight of his twenty Grand Slam titles so far. “I hope I’m 100% at Wimbledon and then the season starts for me.”

Federer has not played an official match since the start of February 2020 due to two knee operations. At that time, he failed in the Australian Open semifinals by Novak Djokovic. After a show fight in South Africa in March 2020, knee operations followed.

Federer said that despite his long time, he hadn’t really considered ending his career. “I have a feeling the story is not over yet,” said the world’s now number five. Since when he wanted to be active, Federer left open. “My knee determines the length of play.”

Author: dpa