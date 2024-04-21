The Felix Borda Award works to promote better colon cancer prevention

Berlin – An evening dedicated to colon cancer prevention: About 260 guests gathered in Berlin on Sunday evening for the Felix Borda Prize award ceremony. Presenters on the red carpet included broadcaster Verona Booth with her son San Diego, actress Tina Rowland with her son Jahvis, actor Adnan Maral and model Franziska Knoop.

At the ceremony held at the Hotel Adlon Kempinski, the Felix Borda Foundation honored people who are particularly committed to colon cancer prevention. The aim was also to point out the great importance of prevention in the fight against the often fatal cancer.

Two projects were honored at the ceremony: In the “Commitment of the Year” category, the team of the ORF late-night talk show “Willkommen Österreich” received the award for a special program entitled “Hello Darmstadt”. It was about colonoscopy as an uncomplicated and effective screening test for colon cancer.

The winner in the “Medicine and Science” category is a team of scientists from the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg, who identified ways to improve the current range of preventive measures against colon cancer.

The Felix Burda Foundation has been honoring successful and outstanding projects and achievements in the field of colon cancer prevention since 2003. The Foundation is named after the son of publisher Hubert Burda. He died of colon cancer in 2001 at the age of 33.