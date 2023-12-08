The BBC presenter is giving us the middle finger – and here’s why

December 8, 2023 at 3:38 pm December 8, 2023, 5:50 p.m

This is a nice greeting. This is how Maryam Moshiri, the BBC’s chief presenter, greeted her viewers on her news program on December 6:

The countdown begins, and the image changes to the studio and there Moshiri stands, putting her raised middle finger into the camera. Then – in a split second – she changes her position and wears the face of the broadcaster. The newscast begins without batting an eye. Like the professional she is. But what does that mean?

The admin apologizes online

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Moshiri apologized after the incident sparked some discussion online:

The job was a joke for her team. During the countdown, she counted back from 10 with her fingers — finally raising her middle finger, which she then gave to her team (behind the camera) as a joke. But of course she didn’t mean the viewers. She didn’t mean to offend anyone and apologized if she offended anyone.

Users take it with good humor

Most users on and under the post containing their apology, many responded that they found the whole thing funny.

The apology was rejected. This is the best thing that ever happened. If anything, you should get a promotion.

Others also saw the scene as having the potential for a new meme. Here is the template:

And because you are the funniest community He should Now you have to explain in the comments the best way to use the meme. Yes? Yes!

