The BBC presenter is giving us the middle finger – and here’s why

December 8, 2023 at 3:38 pmDecember 8, 2023, 5:50 p.m
This is a nice greeting. This is how Maryam Moshiri, the BBC’s chief presenter, greeted her viewers on her news program on December 6:
The countdown begins, and the image changes to the studio and there Moshiri stands, putting her raised middle finger into the camera. Then – in a split second – she changes her position and wears the face of the broadcaster. The newscast begins without batting an eye. Like the professional she is. But what does that mean?
The admin apologizes online
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Moshiri apologized after the incident sparked some discussion online:
Hey everyone, yesterday before the end of the hour I was having a little joke with the team at the show.
I was pretending to count down while the manager was counting down from 10-0… including the fingers to show the number. So from 10 fingers raised to one.
when…
– Maryam Moshiri (@BBCMaryam) December 7, 2023
The job was a joke for her team. During the countdown, she counted back from 10 with her fingers — finally raising her middle finger, which she then gave to her team (behind the camera) as a joke. But of course she didn’t mean the viewers. She didn’t mean to offend anyone and apologized if she offended anyone.
Users take it with good humor
Most users on and under the post containing their apology, many responded that they found the whole thing funny.
The apology was rejected. It’s the best thing ever. You should be promoted if there is anything x
– Greg James (@gregjames) December 7, 2023
The apology was rejected. This is the best thing that ever happened. If anything, you should get a promotion.
Others also saw the scene as having the potential for a new meme. Here is the template:
And because you are the funniest community
He should Now you have to explain in the comments the best way to use the meme. Yes? Yes!
(LZO)
More funny TV moments:
A parrot steals from journalists live
Video: Watson/Fabian Welsh
TV presenter treats himself with a water shower
Video: Instagram/zetembildc
Meteorologist goes crazy mid-broadcast due to touch screen
Video: Watson/Nico Bernasconi
22 Pictures The Internet Should Delete Immediately
Schulz makes a wrong turn on the red carpet – and other politicians ‘go astray’
Video: Watson
You may also be interested in:
Nearly two years ago, a video by German musician Gil Ofarim went viral, in which he made allegations of anti-Semitism against a hotel employee. After investigations, the tide suddenly turned and he now has to face defamation allegations.
The hall was full when Gil Ofarim appeared before the regional court in Leipzig on Tuesday to face defamation charges against him.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”
More Stories
Expansion and modernization: Danish Border Airport hopes to triple in size thanks to German passengers
Snow Oracle – What are the chances of a white Christmas? – Meteorological
Nikki Haley in the crosshairs: a rough-and-tumble TV debate between American Republicans with a main character