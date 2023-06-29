That’s how much Horizon Forbidden West and The Last of Us Part 2 cost

Court battle between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission sheds light on new insights. This time around, Sony documents reveal how much the company was said to have paid for the two main sequels, Horizon Forbidden West and The Last of Us Part 2.

Budget disclosure



The document in question was released on Wednesday, which outlines the resources Sony needs to develop its blockbuster blockbusters. The documentation shows the budget, team size, and development time.

However, these key figures were revised and were never intended for the public. As journalist Tom Warren discovered, the blacked-out information had previously been written with a pen and scanned by lawyers. So they remained visible despite the blackness. For this reason, the documents were withdrawn shortly thereafter.

However, there are some interesting discoveries that we do not want to withhold from you. We’ve included the games and figures from the document here:

Horizon Forbidden West

Budget: $212 million

Staff: 300

Development time: 5 years

The Last of Us Part 2

Budget: $220 million

Staff: 200

Development time: 5 years

It is not possible to infer exactly how the budget or team is divided from the document.

As early as September 2021, former Sony president Sean Layden said budgets would increase sharply and even double with each generation of consoles. Even then, expect in-house PS5 games to cost around $200 million. I appreciate that.